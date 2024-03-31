Game of Thrones Creators Reveal Their Favorite Deaths in HBO Series

D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have returned to TV to adapt 3 Body Problem, the award-winning sci-fi novel by Liu Cixin. Of course, the duo are no strangers to bringing books to life on the small screen. They're also responsible for the eight seasons of Game of Thrones that were released on HBO. Over the course of the show, many beloved characters died in addition to some incredibly hated characters. While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via THR), Benioff and Weiss shared some of their favorite Game of Thrones deaths.

"With Thrones, there was so much killing of good guys," Weiss shared. "And we finally got to really kill both Joffrey in season four and Ramsay Bolton in season six. It was fun to go back to the old-fashioned joys of just killing off a really bad guy. ... It felt like it was balancing the scales a little."

"For me, at the end of Battle of Bastards, when Sophie [Turner] sticks the hounds on the Bastard, she doesn't walk away. You don't really see the death. You see some of it in the background, but you don't really see the death," Benioff added. "But what you do see is Sophie or Sansa's smile."

"It was just that feeling of – that's so epic," Benioff continued. "Sophie was so good. When she got that shot, I felt like I can now die happy."

Benioff and Weiss Talk Reuniting With Game of Thrones Stars:

3 Body Problem features a few Game of Thrones alums, including John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, and Jonathan Pryce. ComicBook.com spoke with Benioff and Weiss at the 3 Body Problem premiere, and we asked them about reuniting with the Game of Thrones stars.

"John [Bradley] definitely was," Weiss explained when asked if they had any of the Game of Thrones actors in mind when developing 3 Body Problem. "The character was written to be kind of like a version of John. I'm trying to think. Some of the other actors, we always are looking for excuses to work with people from our family and that it just needs to be the right fit."

"So as we wrote the show, and Wade in the books is very different from Liam coming in, but as we wrote the Wade scenes and we started thinking about that, it just occurred to us, 'You know who would be great at this?' It was completely different from the way he is described, but we called him and he said he already had a job and we suggested he should quit that job and take this job, and so here we are celebrating," he added.

3 Body Problem is now streaming on Netflix. Game of Thrones is available to watch on Max.