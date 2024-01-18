Game of Thrones Showrunners Address a Possible Franchise Return for Jon Snow Series

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have distanced themselves from the franchise in the nearly five years since the series finale, though they recently admitted they would potentially be open to returning to the series for a Jon Snow spinoff, but that the main reason would be to work with the cast and crew again. In that sense, they confirmed they want to work with their "people" again but that this isn't contingent upon it being a Game of Thrones project, especially since they are about to release the TV series 3 Body Problem, which could bring back former collaborators for future seasons. With no official timeline having been given for a Jon Snow spinoff, the discussion centered around their hypothetical return being years down the line.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter about a return to the franchise for a Jon Snow spinoff years from now, Benioff said, "I don't know ..., " though Weiss added, "It would be so great; nothing would make us happier than to work with our people from that show ... But there are a lot of other ways to make that happen that are fresh and exciting for everyone involved. Also, unless [Kit Harington] has been doing a lot of working out, that's a really heavy cloak for a guy in his 40s to carry around -- it's like 60 pounds."

There have been no confirmed details on when a Snow spinoff could be moving forward, and based on HBO's history with Westeros, there's not even a guarantee that a project would be picked up to series, as one Game of Thrones spinoff has already earned a pilot that was then abandoned. Still, as the pair discussed the possibility of a Snow sequel, they noted that the more time that passed, the more interesting storytelling opportunities there would be.

Benioff noted a similarity such a sequel would have, comparing it to Paul Newman reprising his The Hustler role 25 years later, "Like in The Color of Money -- that was a good sequel." Weiss joked, "Maybe when we're 80 and Kit's approaching retirement, he can throw that cloak on again with real gray in his beard."

Benioff and Weiss have distanced themselves so much from the franchise, in fact, that while they were contractually offered a producing credit on the prequel series House of the Dragon, the pair refused it, as they were so far from the project that they didn't want to have their names on it.

