3 Body Problem Star Reveals Why Game of Thrones Creators Are Right for the Netflix Adaptation

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' next big project is 3 Body Problem, the eagerly anticipated adaptation of the first book of Liu Cixin's award-winning book trilogy set to hit Netflix in January 2024. Given the popularity of the books and that the series is the first major project from Benioff and Weiss since the end of Game of Thrones, the stakes are pretty high. However, series star and Game of Thrones Alum Liam Cunningham things the pair are perfect for the project — and even turned down another project just to work with them.

"Oh, listen, it's always the quality of the writing and these guys, it's some of the best writing I've ever come across in my life," Cunningham told Collider. "And this is also saying I spent a year and a half with the Royal Shakespeare Company. I've done Shakespeare on stage. These boys are absolutely extraordinary, the words they put in an actor's mouth."

He added, "To tell you the truth, I haven't told anybody else, I was in serious talks for another project and obviously the boys found out about it, and I got a phone call from David and Dan, they just said, 'You're not doing that. You're coming with us.' I didn't even know what the project was, and I just said, 'Yeah, okay. I'll tell the other crowd now.' It could have been a day's work on the other thing, but when those two call, you run to the clarion call."

What is 3 Body Problem About?

Netflix's synopsis of 3 Body Problem reads: "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," original author Liu Cixin said at the time Netflix announced the series back in 2020. "I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

Who Stars in 3 Body Problem?

3 Body Problem's cast includes Game of Thrones alum Cunningham, John Bradley, and Jonathan Pryce along with Jess Hong (Inked), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jovan Adepo (The Leftovers), Alex Sharp (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Saamer Usmani (Succession), Rosalind Chao (Mulan), Marlo Kelly (Joe vs. Carole), Sea Shimooka (CW's Arrow), Ben Schnetzer (Warcraft), and newcomer Zine Tseng.

3 Body Problem is set to arrive on Netflix in January 2024.