TV Shows

‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Respond to HBO’s 2019 Reminder by Demanding a Trailer

Game of Thrones is set to conclude in 2019, causing fans to both be anticipated by the final […]

By

Game of Thrones is set to conclude in 2019, causing fans to both be anticipated by the final season’s arrival and disappointed that the beloved show will be coming to an end. To ring in the new year, HBO reminded fans that the series would be concluding, only to be met with demands for a trailer.

Understandably, the culmination of the fantasy epic that kicked off in 2011 is one of the most anticipated pop culture events of 2019, leading HBO to keep a tight grip on any details regarding the series’ narrative. The lack of details about the new season has fans dying for any new footage, having only been granted a teaser which merely reminded viewers that the show’s return was on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see fans demanding for a new trailer and catch the show’s return later in 2019.

Prepare to Battle

Still Waiting

Time to Drink

You’re Being Judged

Prove It

What Are You Waiting For?

Cowards

On Its Way?

Tagged:

Related Posts