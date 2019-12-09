TV Shows

Game of Thrones Fans Outraged Final Season Was Mostly Snubbed by Golden Globes

By

Game of Thrones earned a single Golden Globes nomination for its final season. Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in the series, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama. The show’s single nomination is a contrast from its record-setting 32 Emmy Awards nominations, with the show being most notably absent from the Best Television Series — Drama category. It’s been nominated in the category five times before, but never won the award.

Fans are not amused by this. Despite the final season of the show being polarizing with the huge fan following it had built up over its eight seasons, Game of Thrones fans were stunned by the lack of nominations. Some feel the season was snubbed overall, while others feel like Harington getting the single nomination over some of his co-stars isn’t right.

We’ve collected some of their reactions on social media here. Keep reading to see what they have to say.

