Game of Thrones Fans Outraged Final Season Was Mostly Snubbed by Golden Globes

Game of Thrones earned a single Golden Globes nomination for its final season. Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in the series, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama. The show’s single nomination is a contrast from its record-setting 32 Emmy Awards nominations, with the show being most notably absent from the Best Television Series — Drama category. It’s been nominated in the category five times before, but never won the award.

Fans are not amused by this. Despite the final season of the show being polarizing with the huge fan following it had built up over its eight seasons, Game of Thrones fans were stunned by the lack of nominations. Some feel the season was snubbed overall, while others feel like Harington getting the single nomination over some of his co-stars isn’t right.

We’ve collected some of their reactions on social media here. Keep reading to see what they have to say.

What about Emilia Clarke?

Emilia Clarke carried the entire last season of Game Of Thrones but they gave the nomination to Kit Harrington?! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/L6FDmWHDWP — Problematiqué (@NegroClarkKent_) December 9, 2019

Shame

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Picks Up One Golden Globe Nomination🥴🤷🏻‍♂️ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/SfX0yqYpxK — unexplainablefilm (@unxfilm) December 9, 2019

So many snubs

When They See Us, Watchmen and This is Us completely snubbed at the golden globes and Kit Harrington being the only one – show included – to get nominated from Game of Thrones is the comment I’ll make about the golden globes’ tv nominations. — Nonso? (@Nonso___) December 9, 2019

It doesn’t matter what you think

I don’t care what anyone else thinks @GameOfThrones was snubbed #goldenglobes2020 — NADINE (@needle_is_I) December 9, 2019

Screaming

screaming at game of thrones being snubbed in best drama well hello to dumb and dumber pic.twitter.com/Ku6leujtt7 — clara (@villanellesbae) December 9, 2019

Why Kit Harington?

It’s so weird that they snub Game of Thrones for everything but Kit Harrington, who’s like the blandest thing about the season — Ronaldo Sosa | Adam Driver Stan (@rsantana2024) December 9, 2019

Some real BS