Game of Thrones Finale Makes Fans Beyond Emotional With Drogon

Game of Thrones is coming to a close at long last. Tonight, the hit HBO show stepped out with its last episode, and fans braced themselves for the worst. After all, season eight proved anything could happen to fan-favorites, and many worried for Drogon as such.

And as it turns out, this finale has millions all sorts of emotional because of the dragon.

So, you’ve been warned! There are major spoilers for the final episode of Game of Thrones below. Read at your own risk:

Tonight, Drogon came back into the picture after he had a fiery outing in King’s Landing with his mother Daenerys. For the most part, the dragon kept his distance, but that did not mean his temper was any more docile than usual. So, fans were a bit stunned to see Drogon’s emotional side tonight when Dany was murdered by Jon Snow.

Yes, the Mother of Dragons was killed by Jon after the pair had a private conversation about her war on King’s Landing. When Dany refused to cull her murderous plot, Jon killed his lover-slash-aunt, and Drogon was none to happy. The dragon was seen coming out of the shadows to check on Dany’s corpse as it hit the ground. In a quiet moment, Drogon was seen nudging Dany as if to wake her from her sleep, leaving fans to weep for the dragon.

After all, Drogon has had it rough. Not only did the dragon just lose its mom, but Drogon’s brothers have been lost as well. Rhaegal and Viserion were both killed prior to Dany’s death, solidifying Drogon and his place as the last of his kind. As you can see below, fans are plenty sad about where the dragon has ended up, but they are also impressed by his intelligence. After seeing Dany’s death, Drogon did not try to fry up Jon; Instead, the massive creature took fire to the Iron Throne which caused all this war in the first place, and he flew away from King’s Landing with Dany in tow whilst the cursed seat burned.

the most heartbreaking part of this scene is the way drogon nudges daenerys. he has lost both his brothers and now his mother. he deserves so much better. nobody speak to me ever again. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/oDYZLOAF26 — ً (@emiliacIarked) May 20, 2019

At this point; Drogon deserves to sit on the Iron Throne. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/6U8cAxFsZT — dan 🍿 (@manieldad) May 20, 2019

I feel better knowing what Drogon did and what happens to him. I’m good for the rest of the episode. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/yHwOMlkf50 — Monique Freemon (@MoniqueFreemon) May 20, 2019

dany brought drogon into this world and drogon carried her out #GameofThrones #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/xjsdv1MdPX — amber (@amberbryantt) May 20, 2019

drogon realizing he is the last dragon in the world …. no one touch me i am in PAIN #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/nnpG4mU5LF — ًٓ (@danyskylo) May 20, 2019

