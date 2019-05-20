Game of Thrones Final Episode Recap: And the Winner Is…

There’s an old saying that “all good things come to an end,” but after last week’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones some fans might object to that exact phrasing. Instead, we’ll use the popular Valyrian version of “Valar Morghulis,” but instead of saying “All Men Must Die,” we’ll say it as “All Shows Must End.” And if you thought the previous episode was controversial, well, you better hold on tight to the nearest dragon scales because this week is also a scorcher…

The last episode ever of Game of Thrones has finally aired on HBO, and it had the unenviable task of wrapping everything up in a neat bow after Daenerys Targaryen burned the Westerosi capitol to the ground last week.

The episode begins in the aftermath of Daenerys’ attack, as the level headed members of Daenerys’ inner council (well, those who are still alive) survey the chaos and determine that they might be backing the wrong horse. Jon Snow seems particularly bothered.

Tyrion Lannister discovers his treasonous attempt to save his siblings was in vain, and Jon realizes that maybe he made a mistake sleeping with his aunt/queen. Grey Worm is seemingly off the rails too, executing captives despite their surrender, but he makes it clear it’s at Daenerys’ orders. She explains that now Westeros is free from being under the thumb of King’s Landing, and she plans to take her forces across the globe and destroy all signs of tyranny where it exists.

When Tyrion argues that she murdered thousands of innocent people in her attack, she reminds him of his treason and has him imprisoned. Needless to say, Daenerys needs a new Hand.

Meanwhile, Arya meets up with Jon, and she attempts to convince him that Dany will always see him as a threat. And even though Jon was reluctant to kill Ygritte despite her marauding across the northern countrysides, it seems like the show just needs to move along. He goes to see Tyrion, who reinforces Arya’s logic, and that, as they say, is that.

Even though Tyrion Jon tries to reason with the new queen, but when she insists on remaining off the rocker he has no choice. She attempts to explain that she needs to burn down the way things are, in order to create a new world where slavery and tyranny is no more. It seems like she almost convinces him, and then…

And then the moment occurs that will make either fans love or hate this finale, depending on how you liked the previous episode: Jon kills Daenerys, sparing Westeros from her rule. Drogon, the sole survivor of her dragon children, immediately approaches and lashes out by spitting fire at the Iron Throne — the reason why Daenerys did everything we’ve seen up until this point — then carries her lifeless body away. Ah, the symbolism. So subtle, so poignant.

Jon and Tyrion are both imprisoned by Grey Worm, but a new council of leaders has assembled in hopes of restoring order to Westeros. Sansa sits on this council and she wants her brother back.

The council is basically an All-Star assembly of every fan-favorite Game of Thrones character except for Robyn Arryn and some person we’ve never seen until now. Ser Brienne, Ser Davos, Samwell Tarley, Bronn of the Blackwater, Yara Greyjoy, Gendry Baratheon, Edmure Tully, Yohn Royce, some unknown Dornish guy, another unknown guy from some kingdom we’ve not seen yet, Robyn, and Sansa all discuss the future of the Seven Kingdoms and decide Bran Stark should be their king.

The Three-Eyed Raven names Tyrion his Hand of the King, who then elects to send Jon back to the Wall to join the Nights Watch for his crime. Grey Worm agrees to the terms and takes his remaining forces back across the sea, pledging to destroy slavery across the globe as his dead queen would have wanted. Jon says goodbye to his siblings as they all go their separate ways.

The new small council meets, which includes Bronn as the Master of Coin, Brienne as leader of the Kingsguard, Samwell as the Grand Maester, and Ser Davos as the Master of Ships. Podrick wheels King Bran in, and the normal bickering over how to govern the Seven Kingdoms resumes as it always does.

Sansa becomes the ruler in the North, aiding her brother Bran in ruling Westeros much like their father aided Robert Baratheon. Arya Stark makes good on her vow to explore the west of Westeros, taking a ship to go where no one else has gone before. And Jon seemingly creates a new Nights Watch out of the ashes of the Wildlings and his brothers in black. He reunites with Ghost and Tormund, venturing north of the Wall in order to make sure the realm stays safe from whatever supernatural threat comes next.

And that’s that. After eight long years, our watch has ended. What did you think of the series finale of Game of Thrones? Be sure to sound off in the comments — it might not change anything, but it’s a better use of your time than starting a petition on Change.org!