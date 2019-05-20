Sophie Turner’s Tattoo Spoiled Game of Thrones Finale Nearly a Year Ago

A Game of Thrones tattoo premiered by star Sophie Turner in June 2018 tipped off fans about the fate of the Stark clan before Sunday’s series finale.

Turner’s tattoo shows the direwolf belonging to the House Stark sigil with a simple caption: “The pack survives.”

By the end of Game of Thrones, Turner’s Sansa Stark is crowned Queen in the North, sister Arya (Maisie Williams) sets off on a new adventure sailing west of the Sunset Sea, and Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) is elected as King of the Andals, the Rhoynar, and the First Men.

Turner denied the tattoo was a spoiler during a June 2018 visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“Yeah, actually, while I was getting it done, people advised me not to, because it looked like I was giving everything away. But I wasn’t. It’s just a quote from last season,” she said. “But everyone figures that the pack really does survive, but it’s just a moral I like to live by.”

Pressed by host Corden to reveal how Season 8 concludes, Turner quipped, “I’ll just get it tattooed on my forehead next time.”

Though the series finale drew mixed reactions, Turner is satisfied with the turn of events.

“I wasn’t bummed at all,” she told EW when asked if she was disappointed Sansa didn’t win the Iron Throne.

“Because ever since the end of season 1, Sansa has not been about the capital or being queen. She doesn’t believe she could rule and doesn’t want to. She knows her place is in the North and she can rule the people of the North and rule Winterfell. She’d probably be capable [of being queen of the Seven Kingdoms] with the help of her family and advisors like Tyrion. But she has no desire to be ruler of all of the Seven Kingdoms.”

Turner next headlines X-Men sequel Dark Phoenix, out June 7.