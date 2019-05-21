Every Major Game of Thrones Character Who Actually Survived the Finale

After eight seasons, HBO’s epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones came to its conclusion with Sunday’s series finale episode, “The Iron Throne.”

Game of Thrones is known for its intrigue and often fatal plot twists. So many fan-favorite characters fell before the end. So who actually survived the game of thrones?

Here we’ve rounded up all of the major characters who managed to live through Game of Thrones‘ ending. Some are better off, some are, but it seems they’ll all live to see the spring.

Grey Worm

Grey Worm survives the razing of King’s Landing, but fails to protect his queen from assassination. He seeks justice and he and the Unsullied are offered land in the Reach. Instead, he takes the Unsullied to Naath, Missandei’s home. He and Missandei planned to visit its beaches after the war.

Davos Seaworth

Davos Seaworth, the Onion Knight, has risen through the ranks. Once a smuggler and then the Hand of the King to Stannis Baratheon, he’s landed in a position perfect for his skills and knowledge, that of Master of Ships on the Small Council at King’s Landing.

Tyrion Lannister

Tyrion Lannister was jailed after turning on Daenerys. After Dany’s death, Grey Worm wanted Tyrion killed. Instead, he was made the new Hand of the King. This is not a reward, but a means of making sure Tyrion spends the rest of his life making up for the mistakes he made during the War of the Five Kings and Dany’s conquest.

Bran Stark

Not only does Bran Stark survive, he becomes the new King of Westeros. Game of Things is now recontextualized as, in large part, the origin story of King Bran the Broken, beginning with the very first episode, when Jaime Lannister pushed Bran out of a window.

Gilly

Gilly and her child, little Sam, survived the crypts during the Battle of Winterfell. She’s now also pregnant with Samwell’s child, whom they plan to name after Jon Snow.

Yara Greyjoy

Yara wasn’t happy to hear of Dany’s death considering the Targaryen princess freed the Ironborn. Still, she represented her people during that council of lords at King’s Landing and approved of appointing Bran the new king.

Gendry Baratheon

King Robert’s bastard was legitimized as a true Baratheon by Daenerys and given control of Storm’s End. It seems the other lords agreed to honor that commitment since Gendry was on the council that appointed Bran as King.

Tormund Gianstbane

Tormund fought alongside the “southerners” at the Battle of Winterfell. After that, he decided to return North to the Wildlings’ home beyond the Wall. He was waiting for Jon Snow upon Jon’s return.

Samwell Tarly

Sam lost his father and brother during Dany’s conquest, but he still has Gilly, little Sam, and his coming child, who he plans to name after Jon. He’s putting the training he got at the Citadel in Oldtown to good use as the Grand Maester on Bran’s Small Council.

Jon Snow

Jon went from Ned Stark’s bastard to Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, to King in the North, to queen-slayer. Grey Worm wanted his head, but he was instead sent ot the Night’s Watch, or what’s left of it. Jon always seemed happiest when he as beyond the Wal, so this may be the best ending he could have asked for.

Brienne of Tarth

Having been knighted by Jaimie Lannister before the Battle of Winterfell (and survived the battle itself), Brienne is now living her dream as one of the Lord Commander of Bran’s Kingsguard, with Podrick Payne as her number two. She made sure to chronicle Jaime’s exploits in the White Book.

Sansa Stark

It has been a long road for Sansa, but she won independence for her kingdom, fulfilling the dream that began with her brother Robb’s insurgency. Now Sansa is Queen in the North.

Arya Stark

Arya put the deadly skills she picked up to good use in taking out the Night King. She survived the destruction of King’s Landing. She can’t go back to the life of a lady after that. Instead, she’ll explore what lies beyond the edge of all the maps.