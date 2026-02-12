Amazon’s Fourth Wing TV Show Gets a Casting Update That Should Make Fans Very Happy

Amazon MGM Studios has been busy on a host of different fronts, but especially in the realm of TV. While shows like Fallout and Invincible are continuing the streamer’s success this year, the streamer is already at work on its next big franchise with an adaptation of the popular Fourth Wing series from author Rebecca Yarros. There hasn’t been much in the way of details on the new series for a while, but now it has received a major casting update that should make fans of the franchise incredibly happy.

Fourth Wing is being developed and adapted by Michael B. Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society, and Jordan recently gave some promising updates that should put some potential fears to rest. In an interview with the BBC, Jordan said the casting for the show is still in the works, but said, “So just know, it’s nothing cheesy coming out. It ain’t no obvious choices. I think it’s going to be something that feels honest.”

Jordan hopes to cast a mix of new faces and well-known names, saying, “When it’s done the right way, I think you can have a nice balance where casting won’t be distracting.” Jordan also added that “It allows people to, like, fall in love with the characters that they have imagined in their head without any baggage, with projecting their own feelings on certain casts.”

Fourth Wing Has Big Franchise Potential For Prime Video

Prime Video has high hopes for the series, which is why the streamer picked up the rights to the Empyrean book series in 2023. At that point, only one book had released, but more books have released since, including the second book, Iron Flame, and the third book, Onyx Storm, which just released last year. Two more books are on the way to complete the five-book series, so hopefully, the live-action series will be released closer to the fourth book.

The series has big potential thanks to its mix of fantasy and romance elements, and will fit right in with Prime Video’s expanding lineup. Fourth Wing follows 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail, whose love of books and history is what commands most of her time. That’s why it’s such a shock to the system when Violet’s mother orders Violet to enlist in the elite group known as the Dragon Riders, who her mother leads as commanding general.

It’s not just a shakeup in terms of goals, as Violet has to learn how to adapt simply to survive the fierce competitiveness within the Dragon Riders, as well as the various enemies the Dragon Riders and her mother specifically have made over the years. Violet will have to utilize every edge she can to survive, but little does she realize the potential she has had the entire time.

Not only will Violet be able to survive her unexpected circumstances, but she also has the potential to do things no one else can, including bonding with multiple dragons. While the casting of Violet will be of utmost importance, Jordan’s team seems to have the perfect approach, and if it all goes according to plan, Prime Video might just have its next massive franchise hit.

Fourth Wing has no release date, but we’ll keep you posted on when one is revealed.

