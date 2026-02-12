A Defunct Cartoon Network Series is Finally Getting a Finale

Cartoon Network has created some fan-favorite original series over the years, though some have unfortunately not seen success once they ended. Series such as Infinity Train were brought to HBO Max following their initial run on cable, but many shows like this one were eventually stricken from the streaming service. With many removed for tax purposes, one series that first got its start on TBS and eventually landed on Cartoon Network, but ended in 2021. Now, five years following its original final episode, the animated series’ creator is working to release one final story for the intergalactic comedy.

Final Space first premiered on TBS in 2018, garnering three seasons and becoming a fan-favorite thanks to the sharp writing, animation style, and hilarious storybeats. “Final Space Ends” has revealed its first trailer thanks to series creator Olan Rogers. Unfortunately, the final entry won’t be animated like the first three seasons, but it will arrive as a graphic novel that will detail Gary Goodspeed’s last hoorah. You can check out the new trailer below, and pre-order the upcoming series finale by clicking here to visit the official website. While this might put the nail in the coffin for a potential revival of the series, it will give many fans the story they’ve been dying to see.

Final Space: One Last Time

In conjunction with the pre-orders for the graphic novels, Rogers shared a message for fans surrounding its development and the current campaign to give fans the proper finale for Final Space, “After two years of trying to secure a license to finish the story for the International Hit Animated Show Final Space, I got it. This is a huge undertaking, and it’s all on me to make it happen without the use of a publisher, access to other ways to sell it besides this storefront, or the ability to Kickstart this. I’m launching the pre-order early so production on the novel can begin. The PRE-ORDER will be left up for the novel until it’s ready to be ordered at the earliest LATE 2025; once the order is placed, that’s it! It will be all stock-based.”

As for what the graphic novel’s story will be, the official website also shared what fans can expect when Gary returns later this year, “As Invictus rips through the universe, Gary and the crew risk it all on one final, desperate mission to stop the end of everything. A tale of family, war, love, and “you-wish-it-was-animated” action collide in the explosive final chapter of the global sci-fi phenomenon, Final Space.”

Unfortunately, if you haven’t had the chance to jump into Final Space, it’s not currently available to stream on platforms like HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, or other platforms. Luckily, the series is available to purchase digitally as of the writing of this article, so if you want to catch up on Gary’s adventure before the grand finale, there are options.

