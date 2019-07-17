TV Shows

Fans Aren’t Too Thrilled the Game of Thrones Finale Earned an Emmy Nomination

The complete nominations list for this September’s Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled earlier this morning and HBO’s Game of Thrones practically cleaned house. All in all, the HBO show walked away with a record-setting 32 nominations, all of which you can see here.

Among the nominations is one for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for showrunners’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’s work on “The Iron Throne,” the sixth and final episode of the eighth season and subsequently, the series finale. To say the episode was controversial is a bit of an understatement, with it going down as one of the worst-reviewed episodes of the whole shebang. In fact, Rotten Toamtoes has the episode listed at a Rotten 49 percent rating.

Suffice to say, fans are pretty bewildered as to how, out of the six episodes of this season, Emmy voters settled on the finale. Keep scrolling to see what some Game of Thrones fans are saying about the writing nomination…

What’d you think of the Game of Thrones series finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

