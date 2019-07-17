Fans Aren’t Too Thrilled the Game of Thrones Finale Earned an Emmy Nomination

The complete nominations list for this September’s Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled earlier this morning and HBO’s Game of Thrones practically cleaned house. All in all, the HBO show walked away with a record-setting 32 nominations, all of which you can see here.

Among the nominations is one for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for showrunners’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’s work on “The Iron Throne,” the sixth and final episode of the eighth season and subsequently, the series finale. To say the episode was controversial is a bit of an understatement, with it going down as one of the worst-reviewed episodes of the whole shebang. In fact, Rotten Toamtoes has the episode listed at a Rotten 49 percent rating.

Suffice to say, fans are pretty bewildered as to how, out of the six episodes of this season, Emmy voters settled on the finale. Keep scrolling to see what some Game of Thrones fans are saying about the writing nomination…

What’d you think of the Game of Thrones series finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Jokes

so you are telling me that the game of thrones season 8 finale was nominated for an emmy, but not the masterpiece that was “a knight of the seven kingdoms”…..a joke….a literal joke pic.twitter.com/sGuhrhZbLS — ben (@starkrings) July 16, 2019

Oh No…

tfw you realize we could have Green Book and the Game of Thrones finale winning a writing Oscar and #Emmy, respectively, this year pic.twitter.com/6DTiKRmsou — joyce eng (@joyceeng61) July 16, 2019

Raised Brows

The GoT Finale Was Nominated For An Emmy For Outstanding Writing (i mean… u already know how I feel about this 🤨) https://t.co/r2Z0gs5aOI — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) July 16, 2019

Oh Heyyyy

The Game of Thrones writers receiving their Emmy nomination for best writing for the season finale after screwing over the entire fan base #Emmys pic.twitter.com/95Fs4j0DOT — danielle carpenter 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@DaniC887) July 16, 2019

Imma Just Look Over Here…

Game of Thrones got 32 nominations in the #Emmys despite the underwhelming finale, okayish writing, Starbucks error, water bottle error, numerous plotholes.



Meanwhile Daniel and David pic.twitter.com/e8QFhuaC0n — Jagzzz💖 (@iamjagriti_) July 16, 2019

Point and Laugh

TFW Game of Thrones gets an Emmy nomination for their finale episode’s writing pic.twitter.com/JiGrCnXuUi — Alani Vargas (@alanimv) July 16, 2019

Clownin’ Around