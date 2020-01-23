Game of Thrones Creator George R.R. Martin Teases All-New Ending for His Novel Series

The conclusion of HBO’s Game of Thrones was one of the most talked-about events of 2019 and, despite reports emerging that George R.R. Martin‘s A Song of Ice and Fire series of novels will feature the same finale, the author has recently commented that he could have a new ending in store for fans. Martin still has two of his planned seven books to write, with fans having speculated for years about how the sprawling storyline could finally conclude. While some reports have hinted that the overall events will be the same as what the series depicted, Martin’s recent comments could confirm at least a few major deviations from that storyline.

“People know an ending — but not the ending,” Martin revealed to German outlet Welt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the series, after various epic conflicts in Westeros, Bran Stark was determined to be the most competent person to rule the Seven Kingdoms. Creators of the TV series David Benioff and D.B. Weiss previously revealed that Martin told them this was the author’s plan for the ending of the books.

With two books left to be written, a number of deviations from what we saw in the series is possible, with these latest remarks seemingly complicating if Martin still intends to have Bran sit become the ruler in the final book.

The first book in the series, Game of Thrones, debuted in 1996 and the most recent novel, A Dance with Dragons, debuted back in 2011. It’s unclear when we can anticipate the final two books in the series, but the popularity of the franchise and his contributions to its expansion have resulted in some serious delays.

Last fall saw the announcement that HBO wasn’t moving forward with a pilot that was shot for a prequel series, while it was also announced it was moving forward with a House of the Dragon prequel series, inspired by Martin’s novel of the same name. The author previously promised that, while he will be involved with that prequel, he won’t write anything for it until he finishes the next Song of Fire and Ice book.

“I expect to be involved in [the production of House of the Dragon] to some extent… and, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of Game Of Thrones,” Martin shared in a blog post last year. “But… let me make this perfectly clear… I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered Winds Of Winter. Winter is still coming, and Winds remains my priority, as much as I’d love to write an [episode] of House.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the franchise.

Do you think we’ll get a new ending for the book series? Let us know in the comments below!