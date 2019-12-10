Kit Harington Reacts to Receiving Games of Thrones Only Golden Globes Nomination

Game of Thrones earned a single Golden Globes nomination for its final season. Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in the series, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama. This single nomination outraged some fans who felt the Hollywood Foreign Press Association snubbed the HBO fantasy-drama. Other fans were baffled by why these fans were so angry considering their disappointment with how the show ended. Now Harington has commented on the matter. “I’m the ‘loner Throner,’ it seems,” Harington tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I just imagine myself sitting down at a table all by myself as the ‘loner Throner!’”

“I didn’t expect to be nominated,” he continues. “I thought the show might be, but I was just at home, learning lines, and then my publicists called. It was very unexpected and wonderful. Every time I go to say goodbye to this show, something comes along that reminds me of the story of it. This is one of those moments. I have to say thanks to the HFPA for nominating me. We spent a lot of years with this thing. Obviously, I dearly loved it. I loved every moment of it. I loved the character. It’s a weird feeling, but I feel kind of happy for him, the character, if that makes sense.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This nomination comes the day after Harington received a Critics Choice Award nomination for his Game of Thrones performance, one of four in total for the series’ final season. The show’s single Golden Globe nomination is a contrast from its record-setting 32 Emmy Awards nominations. It then went on to tie its own record for most wins in a single season. Game of Thrones is most notably absent from the Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series — Drama. It’s been nominated in the category five times, but never won the award.

During a recent convention appearance, Harington discussed the biggest challenge in playing Jon Snow. “One of the struggles about playing Jon is I always playing someone who was that it was always playing someone who was a better person than me,” Harington said. “He’s good to his core. He’s loyal, he’s brave, he’s honest, he’s truthful to his very core, and I think that playing alongside a character like that for 10 years of your life is intimidating somewhat.”

Do you think Kit Harington deserves to wing the Golden Globe for playing Jon Snow? Let us know in the comments section.