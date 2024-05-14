Legally Blonde Prequel Series Ordered to Series at Amazon

At Amazon's upfront presentation for advertisers today, the company announced that Amazon MGM Studios will release a TV series set in the world of Legally Blonde. Titled Elle, the show will center on Elle Woods's high school years, giving fans a sense for who she was, and how she navigated the world of high school before ending up ready to embark on her Harvard adventure in the original Legally Blonde.

The show comes from writer and producer Laura Kittrell (Insecure, High School). Witherspoon executive produces along with Lauren Neustadter via Hello Sunshine. Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt will also executive produce. Amazon MGM Studios will serve as the production studio.

"I truly couldn't be more excited about this series!" Witherspoon said in a statement (via Variety). "Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?! I'm extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine – along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell – for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!"

"One of the most quotable, iconic, and beloved characters that is ingrained in the fabric of Hollywood history has to be Elle Woods, and we are honored to bring her origin story to our global Prime Video customers," said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. "Reese and Hello Sunshine's vision for this series, coupled with Laura Kittrell's winning voice, made this show completely undeniable."

Based on the novel of the same name by Amanda Brown, Legally Blonde opened in theaters in 2001 and quickly became a hit, grossing $141 million at the global box office. It earned a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, as well as a 2009 direct-to-DVD spinoff Legally Blondes, and a Broadway musical titled Legally Blonde: The Musical.

A third movie has been in development for years, with Mindy Kaling attached as a director and Witherspoon confirmed to return. Both Salma Hayek and Luke Wilson have said that they plan to return for the threequel if asked.

Per the series' official logline, Elle follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.