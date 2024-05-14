Prime Video's New Game Shows Star Nick Cannon & JB Smoove

Prime Video are bringing Buy It Now and Wish List Games to fans this year. JB Smoove and Nick Cannon will host the pair of game shows for the streamer. The company also touted the addition of NFL Superstar Travis Kelce for Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?. 2024's upfront presentations are off and rolling and Prime Video has given viewers a lot to chew on here in the early going. Of course heavy-hitters like The Boys and The Rings of Power have been represented. But, there had to be a little something for people who love reality shows and various competitions as well. Wish List Games won't come along until the holiday season. But, J.B. Smoove's new show might have some more information coming sooner than we think!

"With the chance to win cash, prizes, or simply notoriety, competition and game series are the ultimate wish fulfillment," Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement. "We are excited to expand our slate of classic, nostalgic titles and look forward to making more dreams come true through our original IP. We are equally thrilled to have JB Smoove, Nick Cannon, and Travis Kelce as the talented hosts on these new series bringing humor, enthusiasm, and fun to our global Prime Video customers."

Travis Kielce Headlines Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

(Photo: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

What a wild 12 months for Travis Kelce. Win another Super Bowl? Check. Date the most famous woman on the planet? Check. (Hello Taylor if you're reading this!) And now, a foray into game shows featuring one of TV's sturdiest formats. Prime Video knew how to get some eyeballs on this one when they enlisted the help of the star Kansas City Chiefs tight end. His celebrity classmates are set to include familiar faces like Nikki Glaser, Nicole Byer, Ron Funches and Natasha Leggero. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Chad Ochocinco stop by to help their NFL friend out as well. Here's what Kelce had to say when the show got announced:

"I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter than a Celebrity," Kelce said in a statement. "The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I'm just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

