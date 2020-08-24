Game of Thrones Prequel Reportedly Looking for the Next Targaryen

✖

Reports suggest that HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon began casting in July. Now a new rumor reports revealing a significant Targaryen the show is looking to cast. The Illuminerdi reports that House of the Dragon is casting for Daemon Targaryen, "the rogue prince," also known as "Lord Flea Bottom." Daemon was the adventurous brother of King Viserys I, the king whose progeny would fight over control of the Iron Throne in the civil war known in Westerosi history as "The Dance with Dragons." Daemon's relationship with his brother is the subject of George R.R. Martin's novelette, The Rogue Prince. Here's the character description uncovered in the report:

"PRINCE DAEMON TARGARYEN (Male, 40-50) – The younger brother to King Viserys, Daemon wasn't born with "naked ambition" for the throne despite being in line for it. He's less methodical and more impetuous. Not to mention easily bored…stumbling from one distraction to the next with the subconscious yet singular obsession with earning the love and acceptance of his brother the king. Most of Daemon's joy is found at sword-point. But even as the most experienced warrior of his time, he vacillates between vile and heroic, making him the true rogue of the series.

SERIES LEAD. OPTIONS ESSENTIAL *This role is currently scheduled to film between January – December 2021*"

Daemon was considered the most dangerous man in Westeros during his lifetime, conquering the region known as the Stepstones and declaring himself a king. He later returned to King's Landing, turned over his crown to his brother, and served Viserys by remaking the capital's disreputable city watch into the formidable gold cloaks.

Daemon married his niece, Rhaenyra Targaryen, and supported her claim to the throne during the Dance with Dragons. Daemon died after killing his nephew, Prince Aemond, in a duel during the war after both combatants' dragons crashed from the sky to the ground.

Daemon died at 49 years old. If HBO is looking to cast him in his 40s, that suggests the series takes place late in the Rogue Prince's life, meaning the series is likely to focus on the Dance with Dragons.

HBO ordered House of the Dragon straight to series for 10 episodes in October 2019. George R.R. Martin, Vince Gerardis, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik are executive producers, with Condal and Sapochnik also serving as showrunners. The series will film in 2021 for release in 2022.

