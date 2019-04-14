‘Game of Throne’s Kit Harington Reveals How a Fan Made Him Cry

The day is finally here! The final season of Game of Thrones premieres tonight, and fans are eager to finally discover how things will pan out for the residents of Westeros. Many of the series’ cast has been out promoting the hit HBO show, including the one and only Kit Harington, who is best known for playing Jon Snow. The actor paid a visit to The Graham Norton Show alongside Julianne Moore and Avengers: Endgame‘s Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd. Norton asked Harington what it was like ending his long tenure as Jon, and the actor shared a hilarious yet emotional story.

“I read somewhere where you thought, ‘End of Jon Snow, I’m gonna be cool about this. This is going to be, you know, it’s just a chapter in my life, I’m fine,’” Norton prompted.

“Maybe you’ve had this where you get people coming up to you on the street and they say, ‘Are you Jon Snow?,’ and you’re kind of like, ‘Well, not technically, I’m not Jon Snow, no, but let’s go with it. I’m Jon Snow.’ But I kind of waited, I really really had waited to say the words, ‘Not anymore.’ Like in a really stoic kind of cool way,” Harington explained.

Unfortunately for the actor, that’s not how the interaction panned out.

“What really happened was I left set and I was very emotional, and this poor girl came up to me at the airport and went, ‘Are you Jon Snow?,’ and I went, ‘Not anymore!,’” Harington reenacted the moment with a sob.

It’s no surprise to learn that Harington got teary over the ending of Game of Thrones. In fact, Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) recently revealed that Harington was the most emotional cast member on set.

“I’d say Kit [Harington] cried the most,” she revealed. “He’s really overemotional.”

Game of Thrones premieres tonight, April 14th, on HBO at 9pm EST.

