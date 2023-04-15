Game of Thrones' Latest Spinoff May Repeat the Original Show's Biggest Mistake

HBO is going to be moving forward with their Game of Thrones universe after the massive success of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon immediately became a success with the most-viewed pilot in the past ten years and was given a second season fairly swiftly. HBO has been developing several new series set in the Game of Thrones universe, including a series based on Tales of Dunk and Egg. During Warner Bros. Discovery's recent streaming service reveal, it was announced that they have given a series order to the Tales and Dunk and Egg spinoff, which will be titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Fans are pretty excited that the series has been given the green light, but there are some who think that it may fall victim to the same problem Game of Thrones had.

How A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight Could Repeat a Major Game of Thrones Mistake

One of the biggest issues with the Game of Thrones series was that it wrapped up before George R.R. Martin finished the final book in his book series. Game of Thrones Seasons 7 and 8 were developed without any source material, which potentially handicapped David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and it was loathed by fans and critics alike. Martin has yet to finish The Winds of Winter book but did help iron out how the series would end. But, with all of this knowledge, it might make fans a little worried about the upcoming spin-off. Martin has previously stated that the Tales of Dunk and Egg would be 6-12 novellas, but has only released three. Since A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is based off of the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, they would be releasing another series whose source material hasn't been wrapped up by Martin, which could cause a domino effect like fan disdain.

What Other Game of Thrones Spinoffs Are in Development?

Previously, Game of Thrones creator Martin opened up about the in-development Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.y

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe including House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. There are also a bunch of other spin-offs in development including a series based on Aegon the Conqueror. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones earlier this month. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

