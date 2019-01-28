‘Game of Thrones’: Lena Headey Reveals Which Actor Cried the Most During Final Season

The Sundance Film Festival is in full swing and actors and filmmakers alike are out there promoting an array of upcoming projects, including ones showing at the festival and others that just have interviewers incredibly curious.

While promoting her upcoming film, Fighting With My Family, Lena Headey AKA Queen Cersei Lannister was inevitably asked by MTV News about the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones.

Who cried the most during the final #GameOfThrones read through? @IAMLenaHeadey told us as much as she can at #Sundance pic.twitter.com/O64wygIClT — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2019

“What was your emotion reading the final script?,” MTV asked.

“We had a massive read-through with all of us,” she explained. “It was quite emotional saying goodbye to everyone. It’s been nine years. But I can’t say anything more than that. Can’t say how I felt.”

“Can you say who cried the most?” MTV wondered.

“I’d say Kit [Harington] cried the most,” she revealed. “He’s really overemotional.”

It’s no surprise that’s the answer Headey gave considering the Game of Thrones cast love to poke fun at the man better known as Jon Snow. In a recent interview with InStyle, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) revealed that the cast loves to “take the piss out on him” over his love for his hair.

In the MTV News interview, Headey was joined by her Fighting With My Family co-star, Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Attack the Block), and the interviewer was curious if she has let him in on how the series ends.

“Yes, he knows. He’s the first person I rang,” she teased.

“What was your take on how it ends?,” they asked Frost.

“I was thrilled. I think all things must end, why not this? We’re sick of it now,” he joked.

“It’s boring now. Stop it,” Headey added.

“You know, the blonde one with the dragons is in King’s Landing. It’s like, well, that’s it now. Waited for that for seven years and now it’s happened,” Frost added.

They also asked Headey if the ending will live up to what we’ve all imagined, and she says it will. Fingers crossed!

Fighting With My Family is an upcoming biopic directed by Stephen Merchant and produced by Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The film will tell the true story of professional wrestler, Paige. The film is set to hit theaters on February 14.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on April 14th.