Game of Thrones Star Lena Headey Bids Farewell to Cersei Lannister

The second to last episode of Game of Thrones brought more than enough chaos and destruction to the show, including the deaths of many characters who’ve been a part of the show since the beginning. One of those characters as the matriarch of House Lannister herself, Cersei (Lena Headey). In a heartfelt post on Instagram moments ago, Headey bid farewell to the character she’s played for the better part of the past decade.

“There she goes. It’s been fun, and bonkers. I loved her,” Headey posted with a portrait of herself. “I am grateful for the opportunity. Massively thankful for your encouraging and supportive love along the way. And now her watch is ended (I know she’d never make it, knights watch wouldn’t have her…but still…)”

Cersei was eventually killed off as she tried escaping the mayhem in King’s Landing alongside her brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Fitting enough, the two died holding each other in their arms as the castle collapsed on top of them.

Header ended up appearing in 61 episodes of the show, fourth most out of anyone else on the roster. The only three castmates with more appearances were Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister, 67 episodes), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen, 62 episodes), and Kit Harington (Jon Snow, 62 episodes).

Were you surprised to see Cersei killed in the show’s penultimate episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The final episode of Game of Thrones airs this Sunday starting at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO.

