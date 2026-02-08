The 10 Best Fantasy Shows of the 2020s (So Far)

More than halfway into the 2020s, it’s safe to say the decade has produced some of the best fantasy shows of all time — and even its hits that don’t earn that designation remain standouts in the genre. Although the focus is steadily shifting towards sci-fi storytelling, the 2020s have been an explosive time for fantasy TV. The years after Game of Thrones brought about many new series, and the best ones highlight how far the category can go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the expansion of the genre on TV has also brought about disappointing fantasy cancellations and exciting projects stuck in development hell. Fortunately, the shows that are thriving in the 2020s prove it’s possible to get the category right on television — and offer hope for future projects, like Fourth Wing and The Stormlight Archive.

10) The Wheel of Time

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

The Wheel of Time gets a lot of flak, and some of its criticisms are understandable — but it’s still one of the strongest fantasy offerings to come of the decade so far. The series may not do Robert Jordan’s books justice in exactly the way fans had hoped. However, it still takes an ambitious approach to their narrative and expansive cast of characters — one that would have been unfathomable just a decade earlier. The casting and visuals are spot-on, and if you can look beyond the unpopular book changes, this really is an immersive and engaging show. The Wheel of Time gets better as it continues, too, which makes it more depressing that it’s never getting a Season 4.

9) One Piece

Courtesy of Netflix

We’re only one season into Netflix’s live-action One Piece, but of all the streamer’s fantasy offerings to debut in the 2020s, this is the one of the most impressive (and the most promising). After years of terrible live-action anime adaptations, One Piece Season 1 far exceeded viewer expectations, masterfully bringing the world of Eiichiro Oda’s original story to life in a new format. The show captures the energy of the anime, and that’s partly down to the cast being so great in their roles. Of course, it also has to do with smart writing choices and high production quality. One Piece is a delight, and it may move closer to the top of the 2020s’ best fantasy offerings as it continues.

8) A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Image via HBO

If it’s early to call One Piece one of the best fantasy shows of the 2020s, it’s definitely soon to say it aboutA Knight of the Seven Kingdoms — and yet, I stand by that assessment. As of this writing, the Game of Thrones spinoff is just four episodes into its first season. And it’s already proving that high fantasy doesn’t always need a massive scope or Earth-shattering stakes to be compelling. The series is a much-needed breath of fresh air in that regard, and it does right by George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas. Over time, it will probably top the 2020s’ lineup of fantasy series. After all, it’s already this good, and we haven’t gotten to the true action yet.

7) Interview With the Vampire

Image via AMC

Interview With the Vampire deserves far more attention than it gets. AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s classic fantasy series is a standout on multiple fronts, weaving fantasy, horror, and romance together in a way that feels both natural and compelling. The series is every bit as atmospheric as it should be, and its stars feel made for their roles. The chemistry between its leads is also off the charts, and the show takes care when portraying its darker themes. It isn’t as big as 2020s’ other fantasy shows, and honestly, that’s a real shame.

6) Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Image Courtesy of Disney+

The Percy Jackson movies might be disappointing, but Rick Riordan’s books are finally getting justice in the form of Disney’s TV series. In terms of fidelity, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is one of the best adaptations of the modern era. It’s a masterclass in balance. It remains true to the heart and major beats of the source material. However, it’s not too rigid, expanding on and adding depth in places that actually improve on the original. Its first two seasons take viewers on a genuinely fun adventure, and its more lighthearted tone and urban fantasy elements set it apart from many other 2020s releases. It’s a bit less epic than some of the later entries on this list, though you could argue that’s part of its charm.

5) The Legend of Vox Machina

Image via Prime Video

Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina is a feast for fantasy lovers, just like the Critical Role campaign it’s based on. It blends some of the best conventions of fantasy: a ragtag group of heroes, found-family dynamics, political intrigue, action-packed missions, and even dragons. It has few constraints, thanks to its animated format, and it’s full of humor and heart. It’s easily one of the best fantasy series to come out of the 2020s, with few flaws to be found. Its biggest problem is its short episodes…something its spinoff, which ranks slightly higher, addresses and fixes.

4) The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a divisive addition to the fantasy TV landscape, but I’m a big defender of the show. I’ll concede that it has its problems as a J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation (though, to be fair, it doesn’t have a straightforward story to work with). But taking a step back and viewing it as a more loose interpretation of his work, it really is a fun series. The characters are compelling, the performances are great (Charlie Vickers as Sauron is particularly powerful), and the production quality is top-notch. There’s plenty of well-crafted action throughout, along with political intrigue and twists. It’s the kind of fantasy series most of us could only imagine in the 1990s and early 2000s.

3) The Mighty Nein

Image via Prime Video

The Mighty Nein is one of the newer shows on this list, and the Legend of Vox Machina spinoff only has one season, which came out at the end of last year. It’s saying something, then, that it’s already one of the top fantasy series of the 2020s — and that it’s more impressive than its predecessor. Not only does it extend the length of its installments to 40-ish minutes, allowing it to dig deeper into its world and characters, but it brings all the strengths of The Legend of Vox Machina with it: flawed but lovable misfits, action-heavy quests, and a great blend of comedy and emotion. Assuming it continues to improve on its first season, The Mighty Nein can already be counted among fantasy TV’s greats.

2) House of the Dragon

Image via HBO

At present, House of the Dragon isn’t as strong as Game of Thrones — and if the criticisms of readers and George R.R. Martin himself continue, it likely will never be. That doesn’t make it a bad fantasy show, though. Arguably, it’s one of the strongest creations of the 2020s, both in terms of its production quality and its storytelling. While the prequel isn’t perfect, it captures elements of what made the original great. It has the same intricate world and politics, and it follows a similar power struggle (albeit on a smaller scale). It also has plenty of great action sequences and makes good use of its effects to bring its dragons to life. It’s a fantasy marvel, and if House of the Dragon Season 3 really is as big as Ryan Condal keeps saying (via EW), it may reach Game of Thrones‘ heights yet.

1) Arcane

Image via Netflix

The sole finished show on this list (aside from the canceled Wheel of Time) and the very best of them, Arcane is an absolute masterpiece. The League of Legends series uses its source material as the foundation for a gripping tale full of political intrigue and conversations about wealth and power. The world is detailed and unique, the characters are as lovable as they are flawed, and there’s sci-fi mixed in. The animation and soundtrack are what really bring Arcane to the next level, though, proving it’s unlike any other fantasy project on this list. Of course, it helps that the Netflix series sticks the landing with its ending…something many shows don’t do. (And whether the other items on this list do remains up in the air.)

What’s your favorite fantasy series that debuted in the 2020s? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!