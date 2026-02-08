Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (February 9th)

Another week is in the books and, believe it or not, we’re headed towards the middle of February. However, just because we’re firmly established in the second month of the year doesn’t mean that there aren’t new things to watch on streaming services. Netflix in particular has added even more movies and television to their lineup for the month and the upcoming week is going to be a good one for fans of Netflix series and movies, too.

On the television side of things, Netflix’s popular reality series Love Is Blind is back for Season 10 starting on Wednesday, February 11th. There also some new series arriving this week as well, with The Art of Sarah arriving on Friday, February 13th and, of course, some older favorites being added to the service, too, such as seasons 1-3 of Suburgatory.

On the movie front, if you missed How to Train Your Dragon in theaters last year, you’re in luck as the movie arrives on Tuesday, February 10th. The Black Phone also comes to the streamer on Thursday, February 12th. There’s plenty to take in this upcoming wee on Netflix — and you can read on for the full listing.

Monday, February 9th

Matter of Time — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Eddie Vedder’s soul-stirring Seattle benefit concert fuels this documentary about the race to cure the rare genetic disorder epidermolysis bullosa (EB)

The Creature Cases: Chapter 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY Calling all explorers! Join the CLADE team as they journey from the jungles of Asia to the swamps of South America in search of more animal mysteries.

Tuesday, February 10th



Free Fire

How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Motorvalley — NETFLIX SERIES Desperate to gain control of her family’s racing empire, a young heir hires a reckless driver and a fallen star to compete in the Italian Gran Turismo.

This is I — NETFLIX FILM Bullied for wanting to be an idol, Kenji finds belonging in a cabaret and help from a trailblazing doctor, emerging onstage as her true self, Ai Haruna.



Wednesday, February 11th



What I Like About You: Seasons 1-4

Kohrra: Season 2 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES A murder case tangled in family secrets leads police officer Garundi and his new no-nonsense boss Dhanwant Kaur down a murky path to find the truth.

Lead Children — NETFLIX SERIES When a young doctor discovers that children living near a smelting plant suffer from lead poisoning, she risks her career and safety to save them.

Love Is Blind: Season 10 — NETFLIX SERIES Come for the meet cutes, stay for the wedding bells. Hopeful romantics fall in love based solely on their inner beauty in this hit dating experiment.

State of Fear — NETFLIX FILM As São Paulo erupts in an unprecedented wave of violence, a lawyer with underworld ties must strike a deal with the police to rescue her kidnapped niece.

Thursday, February 12th

The Black Phone

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast — NETFLIX SERIES From the wild imagination of Lisa McGee (“Derry Girls”) comes a not-so-wee mystery series about three best pals on a frantic mission to unearth the truth.

Million-Follower Detective — NETFLIX SERIES In this crime thriller, Detective Chen Chia-jen races to unmask Baba the Witch, the viral tarot reader who accurately predicts the deaths of influencers.

Friday, February 13th

Bunny

Suburgatory: Seasons 1-3

A Father’s Miracle — NETFLIX FILM A devoted father is wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit, leaving his daughter to fend for herself as he fights to prove his innocence.

The Art of Sarah — NETFLIX SERIES She builds a new identity based on lies. But when a body turns up beneath Seoul’s luxury strip, a relentless detective pulls her every thread.

Museum of Innocence — NETFLIX SERIES In 1970s Istanbul, a man’s forbidden love for a shop-girl evolves into a lifelong journey of obsession and longing. Based on Orhan Pamuk’s iconic novel.

Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip— NETFLIX FILM In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.

Sunday, February 15th



The Hunting Party: Season 1

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10



