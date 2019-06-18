Game of Thrones: Lena Headey Reveals Really Traumatic Deleted Scene

Over the course of its eight seasons, HBO’s Game of Thrones had quite a few difficult, emotional, and even traumatic scenes with terrible things happening to beloved characters. However, not every difficult scene made it to air as story elements of the show shifted and it turns out that one such scene was a particularly traumatizing Cersei Lannister moment from season seven, one that could have dramatically changed the perception of the character.

During an appearance at Munich Comic Con recently, Lena Headey revealed that she had filmed a miscarriage scene in which Cersei lost her baby — a deeply emotional scene.

“We shot a scene that never made it into season seven which was where I lose the baby and it was a really traumatic, great moment for Cersei and it never made it in and I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would have served her differently,” Headey said.

As fans may recall, in season seven Cersei claimed that she was pregnant with her brother, Jaime Lannister’s child and made it seem as though she considered the child to be a fresh start with Jaime — even as she told him to never betray her again. However, by season’s end, Cersei opted not to honor her agreement to help in the fight against the Army of the Dead, prompting Jaime to turn his back on her and head north to honor his pledge to the fight in the north. The pregnancy was left as more of a question, with some fans wondering if it was real, how far along she was, or if it was all just a manipulation tactic.

However, if the miscarriage scene had been left in, it would have confirmed in season seven what fans found to be true in season eight — Cersei was pregnant, and it may have even had impact on the direction of the story. It certainly would have changed a bit of the tone of Cersei and Jaime’s death scene in season eight in which a pregnant Cersei was buried by a pile of stones underneath the Red Keep, crying in Jaime’s arms.

And speaking of that death scene, Headey herself isn’t a huge fan of how Cersei died, opening up to The Guardian about her feelings on the last season of Game of Thrones.

“No, listen,” she began, “I invested as a viewer and I have my favorite characters. And I’ve got a few of my own gripes. But I haven’t sat down drunkly with David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] yet.”

Headey went on to say that, once she does get a chance to chat with Benioff and Weiss, “I will say I wanted a better death.”

“Obviously you dream of your death,” she continued. “You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.”

What do you think about the final season of Game of Thrones? Do you think a miscarriage scene for Cersei would have made much of a difference? Let us know in the comments below.