The Undertaker Is Returning to WWE (And Not at All How We Expected)

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022, and around the same time, he retired from in-ring action, at least for the most part. Since then, we’ve seen Undertaker back on WWE TV for a number of appearances, and a few of those have included jumping back into the ring, though not for any sort of full match. The Undertaker’s most recent project for WWE has been its A&E show LFG: Legends and Future Greats, but tonight WWE revealed the Deadman will be back on WWE TV and in the ring for a very unexpected confrontation, and it’s happening pretty soon.

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT featured an appearance from LFG’s Team Undertaker, which includes Shiloh Hill, Dani Sekelsky, Bayley Humphrey, and Drake Morreaux. They were all talking backstage when Trick Williams came barging in after what happened in the ring during the 6-man Tag match, and he was clearly in a mood and looking for someone to mix it up with.

Williams told them that now that they are on a hit show on A&E, they think they can do what they want around NXT. Williams then got in all of their faces and said if one of them is feeling froggy, they can jump to it, and Drake Morreaux obliged and stepped up to him, but Shiloh pulled him back a bit. Williams finally left,t but not before telling Morreaux, “You better ask the Undertaker if it’s a good idea to step to Trick Williams or not”.

After Williams left, a phone call came in from Undertaker, and he apparently wasn’t happy with how things went down. That’s when Undertaker took to X and wrote, “.@_TrickWilliams, you disrespect my #WWELFG team…you disrespect me! I’ll be in H-Town next week. With or without the TNA title…you might want to stay out my yard!”

Now it’s been announced that Undertaker will confront Williams on next week’s episode, which will take place live in Houston, TX. It’s going to be a big show for NXT outside of the Performance Center, so having Undertaker make an appearance makes sense, especially if you’re going to cross-promote for LFG. Plus, LFG has been intertwined with NXT from the beginning, as the winners of each season get an NXT contract and join the show.

We’ll actually see that in action during the episode, as one of the LFG winners from season 1 will be featured in a one-on-one showdown. Jasper Troy, who has been making waves since he arrived in NXT thanks to a stellar throwdown with Oba Femi, will be facing Ricky Saints. Meanwhile, Femi will be defending his WWE NXT Championship in a Triple Threat against Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs.

The other major story that will play a part in the episode revolves around NXT’s newest superstar, Blake Monroe, as she will have her singles match debut against Wren Sinclair. With what Jordynne Grace did during tonight’s episode, she is also likely to play a big part in whatever happens during this match, which picks up from Monroe’s betrayal at Great American Bash. After weeks of building a friendship with Grace, Monroe turned on her and hit her with the Championship at Great American Bash, costing her the NXT Women’s Championship in the process.

What do you think of Undertaker heading to NXT? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!