Decades Later, This Surreal Twilight Zone Episode Still Melts Our Minds

The Twilight Zone features countless episodes deeply entrenched in supernatural shenanigans. Over the years, the series has shocked and awed fans with talking dolls and airborne monsters. With that in mind, it’s strange to think that one of the most mind-melting episodes of the show ultimately reveals its narrative to be far more grounded in reality than all of that. Though “The Fever,” the episode of which we speak, features depictions of a sentient slot machine, the real monster here is eventually revealed to be addiction. That setup results in a series installment that puts a decidedly surreal spin on the proceedings while personifying the dangers of problem gambling.

For most, “The Fever” remains a nuanced look at addiction and a Twilight Zone episode that stands out from the pack.

The commentary on addiction explored within this episode is just as relevant today as it was in 1960 when it first aired, making this series installment timeless in a lot of ways. Additionally, “The Fever” resonates for the way it seamlessly juxtaposes fantastical themes alongside a grounded message. That gives viewers the best of both worlds, offering the unpredictability we’ve come to expect from the show but also reminding us that not all monsters are supernatural in nature.

This installment sees Flora and Franklin Gibbs (Vivi Janiss and Everett Sloane) setting off on an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas after Flora wins a slogan contest. What starts as an escape from the day-to-day grind turns into a harrowing ordeal that will soon change both of their lives forever.

Shortly after their arrival in Sin City, Flora attempts to play a slot machine, only to be belittled by her husband, Franklin, for needlessly wasting money. Franklin ultimately changes his tune when an intoxicated stranger hands him a coin to insert into one of the gaming machines. Franklin acquiesces, perhaps out of politeness, however, shortly thereafter, he begins to hear the machine calling out to him. What follows is a descent into madness from which the character never returns.

The slot machine quickly goes to work “haunting” Franklin, however, in time, we realize that the malevolent machinery is likely a manifestation of his subconscious mind. This much is confirmed when he hallucinates that the machine is after him, yet Flora sees nothing of the sort transpiring.

That piece gives the episode added depth, effectively conveying the helplessness one might feel watching a loved one stuck in the throes of addiction. We observe Flora unable to reach Franklin on a rational level. We see her watching in horror as he eventually hallucinates that the talking slot machine is chasing him, finally falling out a window to his death.

Though some fans have jokingly noted that the episode functions like a PSA, the core of the story serves as an evergreen admonition about the dangers of addiction. While Franklin’s descent into madness is dramatically accelerated, much of his experience is steeped in reality. Addiction claims lives with a sickening regularity, and it often preys on the last person we’d suspect.

In addition to commentary on problem gambling, the episode also features groundbreaking effects for the time. These days, a talking slot machine would almost certainly be rendered using CGI. This episode, however, actually makes use of real slot machines.

Making matters even more interesting, the equipment featured on screen was on loan from police impound. That’s right, gaming machines were outlawed in California at the time “The Fever” was filmed. Accordingly, the equipment came from a nearby police department (which necessitated a law enforcement escort to supervise the production).

As for rendering the sentient machine’s vocal stylings, Marc Scott Zicree’s book The Twilight Zone Companion reveals that the production team recorded the sound of coins passing through a tube and then projected the audio through a set of speakers pointed inside an unnamed voice actor’s throat while he recorded the dialogue. That elaborate setup seamlessly blends the sound of clanking coins with the actor’s words as he recites them. That’s some serious creative ingenuity on display for sure.

All things considered, “The Fever” is a standout episode of the series that is grounded and over the top all at once. It’s a mind-melting rendering of a cautionary tale as old as time. Considering that such ingenuity went into its creation, it’s no wonder that we’re still talking about it decades later.

What do you think of this unforgettable episode?