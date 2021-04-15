Game of Thrones: "Season 8" Trends as Fans React to Cryptic 10th Anniversary Tweet
Earlier today, a cryptic "winter is coming" tweet, timed to the tenth anniversary of the debut of Game of Thrones, set fans speculating about what it might mean...and lambasting the show's eighth and final season so much that "season 8" trended on Twitter with no other context. With this phrase not only being the title of the season premiere, but also a phrase regularly uttered in Westeros to warn of the incoming White Walkers and the extended cold they brought with them, fans have been left to wonder if the Twitter account is hinting at an announcement regarding the expansion of the series, or merely attempting to honor the series' legacy ahead of the official anniversary on Friday.
In addition to April marking the anniversary of the premiere episode of the series, many of its follow-up seasons also debuted in a similar timeframe, with the arrival of spring often exciting fans of the fantasy series. The only exception to this schedule was Season 3, which kicked off in March, and Season 7, which debuted in July. This month also marks the two-year anniversary of the debut of the final season.
You can see some of our favorite responses below. Believe us, it was hard to find some that didn't drop F-bombs.
No words wasted
Ruined season by rushing it without character progression. All that for the chance to write a Star Wars movie that was yanked because season 8 was a disaster.— Lonely Indiana Democrat (@RdSull) April 14, 2021
That...seems needlessly specific
if HBO wants me to watch a Game Of Thrones spin off I want a personal apology for season 8. 12 pt font, double spaced, no funny business on the margins— Astead (@AsteadWesley) April 14, 2021
Lots of people decided to take shots at Zack Snyder, which...alright?
They gave Zack Snyder 70 something million bucks to "fix" Justice League.
Fix season 8. You could probably do it in three episodes. https://t.co/27qMD3iFjC— John Hornor Jacobs (@johnhornor) April 14, 2021
...and not a minute less.
I want every 432 minutes i wasted watching season 8 removed from my memory bank https://t.co/46HoLmVoDN— Aurelia ⟭⟬⁷ (@AureliaOT7) April 14, 2021
More reasons to hate it
GoT's final season wasn't just poorly written and executed, it also perpetuated incredibly harmful misconceptions about grief and mental health in the last half of season 8.— TargaryenTheLibrarian (@targaryen_the) April 14, 2021
Pack it up
The poor intern who tweeted winter is coming for sure is backing their bags....... do you not remember season 8 queen pic.twitter.com/kJcR9PjyRA— Isaidwhatisaid (@stilldontcareee) April 14, 2021
...Well, that's not wrong.
I should really write about the downfall of Game of Thrones Season 8 because that should be studied. It was literally the dominating pop culture phenomenon for almost 10 years and in 1 season - now absolutely no one talks about it anymore— octavia (@MasterOctagon) April 14, 2021
Short and simple
Fix season 8 and then come back to me https://t.co/gxzlB1t66q— James M. Williams (@TheNextJKing) April 14, 2021
Phase 3: Profit!
For the money they had for season 8 and the build up to the show dedicated fans were rightly pissed off.They made a profit off of the show so don’t tell us they don’t have the money or resources to make a remade season because they do it’s just the fact the writers don’t care.— ♰🩸🔪 𝕭𝖆𝖎𝖑𝖊𝖞 🔪🩸♰ (@PHAGGOTFEVER) April 14, 2021
At least a little positivity...
As much as I disliked Season 8 I have no problem watching the next new chapter in GoT next year https://t.co/Yuo4MPSPyY— ali🌫 (@alifarhtt) April 15, 2021