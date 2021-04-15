Game of Thrones: "Season 8" Trends as Fans React to Cryptic 10th Anniversary Tweet

Earlier today, a cryptic "winter is coming" tweet, timed to the tenth anniversary of the debut of Game of Thrones, set fans speculating about what it might mean...and lambasting the show's eighth and final season so much that "season 8" trended on Twitter with no other context. With this phrase not only being the title of the season premiere, but also a phrase regularly uttered in Westeros to warn of the incoming White Walkers and the extended cold they brought with them, fans have been left to wonder if the Twitter account is hinting at an announcement regarding the expansion of the series, or merely attempting to honor the series' legacy ahead of the official anniversary on Friday.

In addition to April marking the anniversary of the premiere episode of the series, many of its follow-up seasons also debuted in a similar timeframe, with the arrival of spring often exciting fans of the fantasy series. The only exception to this schedule was Season 3, which kicked off in March, and Season 7, which debuted in July. This month also marks the two-year anniversary of the debut of the final season.

You can see some of our favorite responses below. Believe us, it was hard to find some that didn't drop F-bombs.