Emilia Clarke Reveals Her Thoughts on Game of Thrones Spinoff Plans

✖

Emilia Clarke revealed her thoughts about all those various Game of Thrones spinoff plans. The Daenerys Targaryen actress sat down with Entertainment Weekly to talk about the good old days in Season 1. However, as the conversation continued, the presence of these spinoffs began to loom larger and larger over time. HBO is rolling full steam ahead with expanding the kingdom of Westeros in the age of streaming. The company has made no secret that George R.R. Martin’s work keeps people coming back for more and they plan to make full use of that talent. However, Clarke would be a great spokesperson for the other side of that notoriety. During the initial run, she was a bit of a fan favorite early on. (It wasn’t hard to root for her in the beginning at all with so many terrible people running around.) But, near the end there, the story had other plan for the Queen of Dragons and the backlash came. So, she’s just cautioning the new crop of stars to understand how passionate the fanbase can be.

"Godspeed, everyone! You do you, you go, Glenn Coco!" Clarke laughed. "It's just inevitable. I wish you all the best, it's gonna be whatever it will be, but of course they're doing more. You can't create something that big and not have people go, 'And? What else? This is really good! Let's do loads more!'"

Entertainment Tonight talked to fellow Game of Thrones veteran Pilou Asbæk about the ending of the series. He says that things wrapped up well and talked about how much the cast enjoyed filming it. “When we had the read-through… we ended up doing a standing ovation for 15, 20 minutes. It was a perfect ending,” Asbæk told the outlet. “But people were upset because an era finished.”

He had a little bit of sympathy for the people who felt a bit betrayed by how things came to a close. “I kind of get it,” Asbæk continued. “I was a big fan of the show before I became a part of it, and if it had ended in that way, I would have been angry as well. Because when something you like so much says, ‘No,’ it’s like a break-up. And Game of Thrones broke up with millions of people all over the world, and they got upset.”

Are you looking forward to the Game of Thrones spinoffs? Let us know down in the comments!