Game of Thrones Star Nathalie Emmanuel Shares Team Targaryen Photo From Emmys

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday night and saw a big win for the eighth season of Game of Thrones. Despite the series’ divisive final season, the show managed to take home the award for Best Drama, beating out Better Call Saul, This Is Us, Ozark, Pose, Bodyguard, Killing Eve, and Succession. In addition to the Best Drama nomination, the show was up for ten acting awards, but only Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) took home the prize for Best Supporting Actor. While the ten nominees were the only members of the cast to take the stage to present at the event, more of the show’s cast were in attendance. That include “Team Targaryen” members, Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) and Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont). Emmanuel took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Glen with Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), who was nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Drama.

“Love these guys ❤️ missed ya @raleighritchie #teamtargaryen #emmys #hbo photographer: @chelsealaurenla for @variety,” Emmanuel wrote.

As you can see, the actor gave a shoutout to Jacob Anderson, who played Grey Worm, her love interest on the show.

Many people commented on the post, including celebrities and fans:

In addition to Clarke and Dinklage, the Game of Thrones nominees included Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and Carice van Houten (Melisandre).

If you’re also a member of Team Targaryen, there’s more Game of Thrones content for you to look forward to this week! On September 26th, Clarke is teaming up with the site, Tiltify, in order to raise money for SameYou, a charity that helps increase neuro-rehabilitation access after brain injury or stroke. You can read more about the event here.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are streaming on HBO.