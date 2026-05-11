Game of Thrones’ New 2026 Prequel Gets a Major Update (& the First Image Confirms How Important Its Story Is)

One new, upcoming Game of Thrones prequel has received an exciting update from creator George R.R. Martin. 2026 is a big year for Game of Thrones. We’ve already seen Season 1 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which debuted to critical acclaim (94% on Rotten Tomatoes), grew in audience as it went along, and was the kind of breath of fresh air the franchise needed. Next up is House of the Dragon Season 3, which will premiere on June 21st and deliver the kind of epic spectacle we’re used to.

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However, the Game of Thrones franchise is no longer confined to the small screen in 2026. Along with those two shows, there is also the debut of a prequel play, Game of Thrones: The Mad King, which will tell the story of the Tourney at Harrenhal. Set in 281 AC, just a couple of years before Robert’s Rebellion, the tournament brought together several major characters, including the Mad King himself, Aerys II Targaryen, along with the likes of Ned Stark, Oberyn Martell, Robert Baratheon, and Jaime Lannister.

On Martin’s Not A Blog page, it was confirmed that tickets are now on sale, with the production running from July 20th to September 5th at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon. Alongside this is a synopsis, which reads: “A sweeping new stage epic from the world of George R. R. Martin, scripted by Duncan Macmillan and directed by Dominic Cooke. Spanning the final years before the events of the novels, this powerful drama reveals a legendary chapter of Westerosi history.”

The Game Of Thrones Universe Will Keep Getting Bigger

Game of Thrones: The Mad King is important for myriad reasons, not least the story it tells: the Tourney at Harrenhal is momentous in Westeros history, as it’s where Rhaegar Targaryen met Lyanna Stark, crowning her the Queen of Love & Beauty. That eventually led to them running away together, a catalyst for Robert’s Rebellion, the birth of Jon Snow, and the downfall of the Targaryen dynasty.

That means that the events of the stage play will completely alter Westeros, allowing for the status quo we saw in Game of Thrones Season 1. The first poster, which was revealed previously, even alludes to this, given that the crown of the Mad King is broken and lying in the mud, symbolizing where his reign is headed.

The play is currently set to debut with a limited run in Stratford-upon-Avon, but if it’s a success, presumably it’ll transition to London’s West End and, eventually, New York’s Broadway (and certain dates have already sold out, which is a good sign). It’s also notable that this is the first story related to Robert’s Rebellion to be told outside of the books or flashbacks in Game of Thrones. Martin has been resistant in the past to a Robert’s Rebellion spinoff, but it would likely be a huge hit as either a movie or TV show, so never say never.

There are big plans for Game of Thrones beyond 2026 as well. HBO has several spinoffs in development, including an animated series about Corlys Velaryon and a live-action show about Princess Nymeria of the Rhoynar. Biggest of all, Warner Bros has Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest in the works as a live-action movie. With A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 confirmed for 2027, and House of the Dragon Season 4 coming in 2028, then the next few years are going to be massive for the franchise.

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