Game of Thrones’ New 2026 Prequel May Confirm a Huge Stark Theory After 26 Years

The Game of Thrones franchise is expanding further in 2026, and it could finally confirm a major fan theory. This is a big year for Westeros, with the acclaimed addition of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, plus the return of House of the Dragon for its third season. But, while there’s still no word on any potential new book release, things are not just being contained to the small screen, as there is also a Game of Thrones prequel stage play in the works as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Titled Game of Thrones: The Mad King, the play will premiere this summer in Stratford-upon-Avon, and tell the story of the tourney at Harrenhal. Taking place in 281 AC, just a couple of years before Robert’s Rebellion and around 16-17 years before the start of Game of Thrones, this tourney is one of the most important events that happens prior to the series. Held in honor of Lord Whent, it’s attended by multiple major characters, including King Aerys II Targaryen, aka the Mad King, his son, Rhaegar, Ned Stark, Robert Baratheon, Oberyn Martell, Jaime Lannister, and many more, including a mysterious knight.

The Knight Of The Laughing Tree Explained

Image via HBO

Alongside the well-known characters is a mystery knight, who becomes known as the Knight of the Laughing Tree (on account of their shield, which features a weirwood tree with a smiling face). This story is told by Meera Reed to Bran Stark in A Storm of Swords, the third of Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels.

The background to it is that a crannogman – almost certain Meera and Jojen’s father, Howland Reed – attended the tourney, and was bullied by three squires who, while younger than him, were bigger than him, and thus were able to beat him up, basically, until Lyanna Stark (Ned’s sister, and Jon Snow’s real mother in Game of Thrones) arrived on the scene and chased them off, before taking the crannogman back to the Stark tent and introducing him to her brothers.

All three of the knights for whom those boys squired were taking part in the joust at the tourney and were initially successful. That is, until later on in the second day, when the mystery knight arrived. They were dressed in mismatched armor, with a leather shield, and were said to be quite small, but they challenged and defeated all three of the knights in question. That won the Knight of the Laughing Tree their horses and armor, but “he” agreed to return them on the condition that the knights taught the squires how to act with honor.

Naturally, the presence of a mysterious knight prompted an outcry, not least from the paranoid Mad King himself, who was convinced it was an enemy out to get him. He demanded that the knight be unmasked in the jousts the next day, but when the time came, the Knight of the Laughing Tree had disappeared

Game Of Thrones: The Mad King Could Confirm Lyanna Stark Is The Knight Of The Laughing Tree

Image via HBO

The most common theory about the identity of the Knight of the Laughing Tree is that it’s Lyanna Stark herself. There are a few key reasons for this, including:

She’d be notably shorter of stature than the other knights.

As a girl, she wouldn’t have been allowed to take part in the tourney, so wouldn’t have armor, thus requiring the mismatched set.

She knew about the assault on the crannogman, and would want to avenge him.

She’s from the North, fitting with the weirwood tree symbol.

The knight had a “booming” voice, which could’ve been Lyanna’s through the helm and trying to disguise her real voice.

Bran has visions of a girl, who appears to be Lyanna, defeating what seems like her brother in a swordfight. That, plus her chasing off the squires, suggests she practiced and was skilled.

Arya Stark is described as being very similar to Lyanna, and this would very much fit with her character.

There are other possibilities, such as Howland Reed himself, or one of the Stark brothers (though none quite fit the criteria as well), but it’s generally thought that it is most likely Lyanna. And while the prequel could simply continue the mystery, the nature of the adaptation may end up making it explicit. That’s because we’re going to be seeing these events, rather than just hearing about them, and it might even have the same actress as Lyanna and the knight.

It’s also plausible that it’ll do this in order to strengthen the story of Rhaegar and Lyanna. Rhaegar is one of the people who goes off searching for the Knight of the Laughing Tree, but all they find is their shield. However, it’s possible that Rhaegar did secretly meet them, and learned it was Lyanna.

Shortly after this, he wins the tourney and, as champion, names Lyanna the queen of love and beauty, which was scandalous given he was married to Elia Martell, and Lyanna was betrothed to Robert Baratheon, both of whom were in attendance. But if Rhaegar knew of Lyanna’s actions as the knight, it could’ve been the first thing that made him fall for her. If such an interaction did take place, then it’s the kind of thing the play should show, and thus would need to confirm the theory to do it.

Even if it stops short of doing that (and there is something to be said for maintaining ambiguity), The Mad King can add more to the story of Rhaegar and Lyanna by further fleshing out their first meeting, which leads to their doomed romance. Lyanna is mostly just a ghost in the books and show, a memory that haunts Robert and Ned, and part of a puzzle to be solved with Jon Snow’s parentage.

The play can properly make her a great character in her own right, and she should be a big part of it, with or without the Laughing Tree confirmation. The prequel is a defining story for Game of Thrones, given that it helps lead to Robert’s Rebellion and Jon Snow’s birth, and so it’ll be fascinating to see how these events play out on stage.

Game of Thrones: The Mad King premieres in the summer of 2026 at the RSC.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!