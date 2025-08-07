7 Game of Thrones Mistakes You Never Noticed in Season 1

Making fun of the later seasons of Game of Thrones should be a professional sport at this point. After coming out of the gates swinging in its early seasons, the HBO series based on George R.R. Martin’s books found its groove by Season 4, exploring the complicated land of Westeros, where betrayal was as common as anything else. However, after Season 6, Game of Thrones‘ quality took a nosedive, with the story feeling rushed as the creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, began to turn their attention elsewhere. What made Seasons 7 and 8 even harder to defend was that they featured their fair share of on-screen mistakes and inconsistencies.

While the coffee cup that appeared in front of Daenerys Targaryen in the final season was the subject of much controversy, it wasn’t the first time that Game of Thrones messed around and found out. In fact, there are at least seven mistakes in Season 1 that are easy to miss.

1) Ser Barristan Selmy’s Tantrum

King Joffrey sends the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Ser Barristan Selmy, packing despite the knight giving his all to the realm for decades. Selmy doesn’t take the disrespect lying down, though, tossing down his armor and sword in front of the king. But the moment isn’t as impactful as it should be because Selmy’s sword somehow ends up really far away from where he threw it.

2) Sophie Turner Isn’t a Stark

The Game of Thrones opening credits are iconic, showing all the different parts of Westeros as Ramin Djawadi’s score plays. It’s one of the few openings that is difficult to skip; that’s how good it is. However, there’s a mistake in Season 1’s sequence, which incorrectly identifies Sophie Turner as a member of the Targaryen family instead of the Stark one.

3) Robb Stark and Jon Snow’s Hair Grows Really Quick

At the start of Game of Thrones, Winterfell is preparing for the arrival of King Robert Baratheon, so everyone is on their best behavior. The Stark men, including Robb Stark and Jon Snow, even go as far as to clean up their hair and beards, looking put together. The fresh look doesn’t last, though, as the two young men look totally different by the end of the first episode despite not much time passing.

4) Trouble With the Sword

During the same sequence where Selmy loses his cool, another knight has trouble putting his sword away. While all the other warriors around him are able to sheath their weapons without a problem, the one on the far right just can’t seem to get the job done without making a fool of himself.

5) Bran Stark’s Magical Archery Skills

In Game of Thrones‘ pilot episode, Bran Stark is practicing archery with his brothers, Robb and Jon. He’s not very good at it, but the mark near the bottom of the target confirms he’s made at least one good shot. However, after Arya Stark fires her bow, the mark isn’t in the same place.

6) Tyrion Lannister’s Gate Fiasco

When the Lannisters are at Winterfell, Tyrion Lannister has plenty of fun. The rest of the family doesn’t appreciate his exploits, but he doesn’t pay them any mind. At one point, Tyrion is talking to The Hound about everything that’s going on near a gate. The first shot of the conversation has Tyrion right next to the gate, but in the next one, he’s much farther away despite not moving.

7) Blood on the Sword

Right after Robert Baratheon’s death, a major war breaks out in Westeros. The North’s forces, led by Robb, start traveling south and meet the Lannister army in battle. Once the dust has settled, Robb has Jamie Lannister in custody. One of Robb’s men is holding the knight at sword-point, but the amount of blood on the blade keeps changing between shots, distracting from the point that the Young Wolf is trying to make.

