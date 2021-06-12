Game of Thrones Fans Wish Peter Dinklage A Happy Birthday

Game of Thrones fans are celebrating Peter Dinklage’s birthday on Twitter. Of course, the Tyrion Lannister actor is a fan favorite. He’s had an astronomic rise in popularity since the HBO series concluded. (Remember when he was a major part of Destiny?) But, at any rate, the work just keeps on coming for Dinklage. He even had a small role in Avengers: Infinity War as Eitri, the Dwarf who crafted Stormbreaker for Thor as he went to take vengeance on Thanos after visiting Nidavellir. You probably aren’t going to see much more of the star in the upcoming spinoffs from Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin. He previously said that the production was going well. The author even said that he didn’t expect it to interfere with The Winds of Winter.

This transformation scene is my favourite part in the whole series..💜 & can't imagine someone other than Peter Dinklage in this role..

Tyrion 🔥#Hbdpeterdinklage pic.twitter.com/DBEbaMOF9w — സാന്റിയാഗോ (@SoloMan128) June 11, 2021

"I expect to be involved in [the production of House of the Dragon] to some extent… and, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of Game of Thrones," Martin wrote on his blog. "But… let me make this perfectly clear… I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered Winds of Winter. Winter is still coming, and Winds remains my priority, as much as I’d love to write an [episode] of House."

Who was your favorite character on Game of Thrones? Let us know down in the comments below!