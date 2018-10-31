‘Game of Thrones’ Creator George RR Martin Hints at Targaryen Prequel, Other Spinoffs

As casting gets underway for HBO’s first Game of Thrones prequel series, now believed to be titled The Long Night, A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin is hinting that more prequels are in the works.

After news broke that Naomi Watts will play the lead role in The Long Night, Martin took to his “Not a Blog” to talk about the news himself. His post included a confirmation that additional Game of Thrones “successor series” are in development.

“Meanwhile, there are still a couple of other possible prequels in active development,” Martin wrote. “I can’t tell you the subject matter of those projects, no, sorry, wish I could. The readers among you might want to grab a copy of Fire & Blood when it is released on November 20, though.”

The comment about Fire & Blood seems to a hint about the subject matter for one of the other proposed spinoffs. Fire & Blood is Martin’s new book being released in November. It is the first in a planned two-part history of Houe Targaryen, beginning with the arrival of Aegon the Conqueror at Dragonstone. The book is said to reveal new information about the Doom of Valyria, Aegon’s conquest of the seven kingdoms, the Targaryen civil war known as “the Dance with Dragons,” and the reign of Maegor the Cruel.

The implication seems to be that one of the new spinoff shows will focus on House Targaryen. A television series is unlikely to cover such a large swath of Westerosi history. More likely is that it would focus on one of the key characters or eras of House Targaryen, perhaps a show about Aegon’s conquest or the Dance with Dragons.

Early on in the process, Martin had confirmed that there were as many as five different Game of Thrones spinoffs being considered for development at HBO.

“We have five other shows – five prequels in development – that are based on other periods in the history of Westeros.” Martin said at the Emmy Awards. “Some of them just a hundred years before Game of Thrones, some of them 5000 years before Game of Thrones.”

Reports suggest that at HBO has already killed one of those five projects while pushing ahead quickly with The Long Night. That series will be set 8000 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones, while a Targaryen prequel based on Fire & Blood could begin as early as 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on HBO in 2019.

Fire & Blood releases on November 20th.