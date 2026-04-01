Game of Thrones Releases New Trailer to Honor 15th Anniversary of HBO’s Epic Franchise

Game of Thrones has released a new trailer to celebrate its 15th anniversary, and with clips of House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms worked in, it really speaks to the HBO show’s legacy. The series premiered on April 17, 2011, and it’s hard to believe it’s been that long since we first saw Westeros on-screen. Few people realized what a worldwide sensation Game of Thrones would become, prompting numerous adaptations based on George R.R. Martin’s books — and a greater prioritization of fantasy television overall.

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And Game of Thrones‘ trailer highlights the very things that made the series such a success. It opens with Cersei’s famous quote, which gives the show and first Song of Ice and Fire book their names: “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.” Simultaneously, it showcases some of the franchise’s biggest moments. The Battle of the Bastards and Red Wedding are two incidents fans of the series won’t soon forget, so it’s fitting that they kick off the footage.

Watch Game of Thrones’ new anniversary trailer below:

Every Battle. Every Betrayal. Every Death. This is the Reign of Thrones. Celebrate 15 years of Westeros all month long. #GOT15 pic.twitter.com/B7aqgmeJ7I — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 1, 2026

We then get glimpses of Ser Duncan the Tall preparing for battle in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Daemon speaking of dragons in House of the Dragon before the trailer works through clips from all three series. It reminds us that we’ve already had 15 years of this epic franchise, which continues to thrive. If anything will leave you wanting a Game of Thrones rewatch, it’s this incredible round-up.

15 Years Later, Game of Thrones’ Impact on Fantasy Television Is Undeniable

Image via HBO

It hardly feels like it’s been 15 years since Game of Thrones started, but its impact on fantasy television since then is undeniable. It’s not just the fact that it kicked off a franchise for HBO, though its impact on that front is clear from its trailer. Fantasy lovers have two epic follow-ups to thank Game of Thrones for, and after A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ success, it’s hard to imagine things slowing down.

And although Hollywood’s fantasy projects post-Game of Thrones have been hit or miss, many of them exist as a result of the HBO series. It proved that, with the right approach and high-quality production, fantasy could thrive on the small screen. Whether any later shows will match it remains to be seen. There are a few coming down the pike that have potential, including Amazon’s Fourth Wing show and Apple’s Stormlight Archive series. But even if they don’t recapture Game of Thrones‘ magic, its spinoffs will continue to.

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