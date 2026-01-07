8 Best & 8 Worst Game of Thrones Episodes From Every Season

Even with its controversial ending, Game of Thrones is one of the greatest fantasy TV shows of all time. Its strongest episodes are reminders of why it blew up, while its worst installments are on par with other series’ best. When the writing and storytelling took divisive turns, Game of Thrones still had great performances and a high production quality, ensuring it kept viewers’ attention until the very end. Even its eighth and final season had its share of great moments and chapters, despite concluding with one of the lowest-rated installments overall (via IMDb).

That episode may have hurt Game of Thrones‘ ending, but it didn’t take away from the great things that came before. Game of Thrones‘ best episodes will go down as examples of fantasy television at its peak. From installments with shocking twists and epic battles to chapters propped up by more subtle strengths, the most memorable additions to the series still stand out for their feats. And the less stellar ones usually have at least one thing working in their favor.

8) Game of Thrones Season 8

Best Episode: “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” – The biggest moments of Game of Thrones Season 8 were some of the most underwhelming, and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” was the strongest installment because it leaned into quieter, more intimate interactions instead. As the characters prepared to face the White Walkers, the show paid off some of the best dynamics from the prior seven seasons — from Tyrion’s brotherly bond with Jaime to the Hound and Arya’s unlikely friendship. Brienne being knighted at the end was also a powerful and earned development, and the entire episode did a great job of building the tensions ahead of the much-anticipated “The Long Night.”

Worst Episode: “The Iron Throne” – “The Iron Throne” is the lowest-rated and most ragged-on chapter of Game of Thrones, and for good reason. Even satisfying conclusions, like Arya embracing her independence and Sansa being crowned Queen in the North, couldn’t make up for the lows of the finale. Daenerys Targaryen’s comically exaggerated turn to tyranny didn’t make her ending compelling, and the outcome of Jon Snow’s story didn’t fare much better. It didn’t deliver on his long-awaited parentage reveal, nor did it fix the character’s lack of personality in Season 8. Tyrion’s “best story” speech and Bran becoming king were also unsatisfying and unearned, and Game of Thrones got way too meta with some of its commentary. The whole installment felt pulled from another show.

7) Game of Thrones Season 7

Best Episode: “The Spoils of War” – Game of Thrones Season 7 has its critics, but I’d argue it’s one of the better outings to emerge after the show passed George R.R. Martin’s books. It begins to bring the series’ many storylines together in satisfying ways, and “The Spoils of War” is a perfect example. This chapter finally sees the Lannister armies clashing with Daenerys and the Dothraki. It’s satisfying after seasons of build-up, and the action and visuals are masterfully done. Daenerys’ assault isn’t the only highlight of “The Spoils of War,” either. It finally brings Sansa, Arya, and Bran back together, and it sees Jon and Daenerys finding common ground. Its quieter scenes are just as memorable as its big confrontation. “Beyond the Wall” is the only episode that comes close to comparing, but some of its developments and interactions aren’t as smoothly executed.

Worst Episode: “Dragonstone” – Because Game of Thrones Season 7 is a strong outing of television, it’s difficult to pinpoint its weakest episode. Unfortunately, it has to be “Dragonstone,” even though the premiere has a lot going for it. It starts strong, with Arya getting revenge against House Frey and Jon proving he’s a true leader. However, it slows as it continues — and while that’s not necessarily terrible, it does make the episode pale in comparison to everything that comes after. The tensions between Sansa and Jon also feel frustrating and forced, and Ed Sheeran’s cameo will take even the most locked-in viewer out of the story a little.

6) Game of Thrones Season 6

Best Episode: “The Battle of the Bastards” – “The Battle of the Bastards” is one of Game of Thrones‘ greatest installments overall, so it’s no surprise that it’s the best episode from Season 6 — even with standouts like “The Door” and “The Winds of Winter” to compare it to. “The Battle of the Bastards” has non-stop action from its opening to its final scene, and those sequences lead to satisfying wins for our favorite characters after seasons of struggling. Rickon Stark’s death packs an emotional punch, much like Hodor’s demise and Cersei’s attack on the Sept of Baelor. However, seeing Daenerys defeat the slavers, watching the Starks take back Winterfell, and seeing Ramsay get his comeuppance all make this a cathartic episode of television. It’s also pivotal in terms of the plot, setting up much of the payoff that comes later. And it’s straight-up fun to watch.

Worst Episode: “Blood of My Blood” – Game of Thrones Season 6 has many high points, but “Blood of My Blood” is an undeniable low for the outing. Although Daenerys’ speech at the end livens things up a bit, this chapter is a frustrating slog to get through. The scenes with Samwell Tarly’s family are both dull and infuriating, and the High Sparrow’s hold on King’s Landing is just as maddening. Even Arya’s mission in Braavos isn’t as gripping as it should be. None of it does a particularly good job of holding one’s attention, and it really doesn’t lend itself to a rewatch.

5) Game of Thrones Season 5

Best Episode: “Hardhome” – In a season of Game of Thrones that’s widely regarded as one of the weakest, “Hardhome” proves a pleasant surprise. Despite its surroundings, it’s one of the best episodes of the HBO show overall. One could even argue that “Hardhome” is the most intense and horrifying battle with the White Walkers that Game of Thrones fans get. After all, “The Long Night” is underwhelming and too dark, and Daenerys’ arrival in “Beyond the Wall” makes that conflict slightly less devastating. Jon’s efforts to reach the Wildlings also add a compelling emotional layer to “Hardhome,” offering hope in an often-bleak story. And of course, Tyrion and Daenerys’ early interactions shine as well, making the lead-up to the episode’s battle memorable as well.

Worst Episode: “Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken” – While “Hardhome” proves that Game of Thrones Season 5 isn’t all bad, “Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken” is a prime example of why people grew weary with the show after it blew past Martin’s source material. Two storylines that should have been exciting — the trip to Dorne and Arya’s training at the House of Black and White — prove lackluster instead. And of course, Sansa’s marriage to Ramsay Bolton is a controversial turn that’s made even worse by the choices surrounding their wedding night. Watching Olenna Tyrell rip into Cersei is perhaps the only highlight, but the show’s treatment of its Loras Tyrell is also disappointing. This chapter is a bummer on multiple levels.

4) Game of Thrones Season 4

Best Episode: “The Lion and the Rose” – Is there really any question about which installment of Game of Thrones Season 4 is the best? While Peter Dinklage’s performance in “The Laws of Gods and Men” makes it a close call, “The Lion and the Rose” finally delivers the justice viewers waited years for. Joffrey Baratheon’s death is easily one of the most iconic moments of the show, and it’s also a huge turning point for all the characters. The wedding feast leading up to it is full of deliciously tense character moments that bring humor and emotion. It’s a great watch, no matter how many times you’ve seen it.

Worst Episode: “First of His Name” – Game of Thrones Season 4 is a near-perfect chapter of television, and it doesn’t have many notable lows. However, if I have to narrow it down to a single weakest episode, “First of His Name” is the obvious choice. In a season with breakneck pacing and so much happening, this is the lull. Most of its 50-minute run is spent on conversations between the characters — and while some are interesting or entertaining, they’re still a bit slow. The ending incident at Craster’s Keep is more disturbing than exciting, and it doesn’t do much to amp things up.

3) Game of Thrones Season 3

Best Episode: “The Rains of Castamere” – Just as there’s no question about which episode tops Season 4’s lineup, there’s also little doubt about Season 3’s strongest chapter. “The Rains of Castamere” is the installment that made Game of Thrones a viral sensation, as it drove home the harshest truth about the series: that no one was safe. While Ned Stark’s death should have gotten that point across, the slaughter of the Starks at a wedding was unexpected enough that it left a much greater mark (for those who hadn’t read the books ahead of time, anyway). This installment is every bit as emotional and devastating as it needs to be, with standout performances and incredible direction. There’s a reason other series have been trying to recapture its success for years now, and it’s telling that none have really succeeded.

Worst Episode: “Dark Wings, Dark Words” – Getting into Game of Thrones‘ earlier seasons, it’s increasingly difficult to choose the worst installments. Therefore, it’s worth noting “Dark Wings, Dark Words” is far from a bad addition to the show. There are great scenes, including Sansa’s meeting with the Tyrells and Jaime’s back-and-forth with Brienne. However, it’s lacking the big developments that rank Season 2’s other slower episodes above it. (“The Bear and the Maiden Fair” at least marks a turning point for Jaime’s character, “Walk of Punishment” sees Jaime losing his hand, and “The Climb” finds Jon and the Wildlings making it over the Wall.)

2) Game of Thrones Season 2

Best Episode: “Blackwater” – Game of Thrones‘ first battle episode, “Blackwater” doesn’t disappoint — even if it’s not on par with the show’s action-heavy installments from the later outings. It’s certainly the most thrilling chapter of Season 2, with Peter Dinklage stealing the show as Tyrion Lannister. His pre-battle speech is enough to place this among Game of Thrones‘ greats, but the chaotic wildfire sequence and Cersei’s preparations for the fight are just as memorable. “Blackwater” showcases the series’ ability to balance high-stakes action with incredible character writing, and it only gets better at doing so from here.

Worst Episode: “The Night Lands” – Game of Thrones Seasons 1 and 2 have great installments that are comprised mostly of people standing around and talking. And “The Night Lands” delivers some great examples of that, like Tyrion sending Janos Slynt to the Wall. However, while “The Night Lands” is strong, it feels unnecessarily gratuitous in its depiction of sex, and the whole Theon and Yara reunion is just… gross. It’s interesting to get insight into why Theon is the way that he is, but in general, the whole Iron Islands storyline isn’t up to snuff. It brings the episode down, at least compared to Season 2’s other offerings. It’s also on the slower side, even by Season 1 and 2’s standards.

1) Game of Thrones Season 1

Best Episode: “Baelor” – The death of Ned Stark is one of the biggest and most important moments of Game of Thrones, so inevitably, “Baelor” is one of the series’ strongest episodes. It’s Season 1’s standout, sending shockwaves that impact the remainder of the show — and granting Game of Thrones its reputation for being so willing to kill off important characters. It’s emotional, moves the plot forward in surprising ways, and sets the stage for everything that follows. It’s everything the climax of a first season should be, and it’s no surprise it’s remembered so fondly.

Worst Episode – “Lord Snow”: Game of Thrones Season 1 has no bad episodes, but the least compelling of its 10 installments is “Lord Snow.” It’s not as exciting as the opening chapter, nor is it far enough along that it picks up the way Season 1’s later installments do. “Lord Snow” does a lot to establish the dynamics in King’s Landing and at Castle Black, but though this groundwork is important, it very much feels like setup. There are bright spots, including Syrio Forel’s introduction, but they don’t prevent this from being Season 1’s weakest chapter.

