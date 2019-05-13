Aaron Rodgers’ Game of Thrones Cameo Revealed

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a cameo appearance as an archer on Sunday’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones.

Aaron Rodgers made his entrance on #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/AIMN9FqHsX — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) May 13, 2019

Rodgers earlier cryptically teased his involvement with the HBO drama in its final season when appearing at last week’s Kentucky Derby. The MVP quarterback is the latest celebrity cameo to be spotted in Westeros, joining country star Chris Stapleton, Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Martin Starr (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as some of the final season’s big cameo appearances.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Music superstar and Game of Thrones super-fan Ed Sheeran first appeared in a Season 7 episode, where he crooned before meeting Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), only for the Season 8 premiere to give Sheeran’s character a gruesome off-screen fate.

As Game of Thrones comes to its end next Sunday, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss are cognizant of the series’ impact and hope to stick its landing.

“We want people to love it. It matters a lot to us,” Weiss told EW.

“We’ve spent 11 years doing this. We also know no matter what we do, even if it’s the optimal version, that a certain number of people will hate the best of all possible versions. There is no version where everybody says, ‘I have to admit, I agree with every other person on the planet that this is the perfect way to do this’ — that’s an impossible reality that doesn’t exist. You hope you’re doing the best job you can, that this version works better than any other version, but you know somebody is not going to like it. I’ve been that person with other things, where people are loving something and I’m going, ‘Yeah, that’s okay. I was hoping for more.’”

Game of Thrones premieres its series finale Sunday, May 19 on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!