‘Game of Thrones’: Jon Snow Learns a Shocking Revelation in Season Premiere

Over the course of the last decade, no other TV series has contained more secrets than Game of Thrones. Not only is the show’s production itself shrouded in secrecy, but with so many different characters trying to accomplish their own individual goals, there are a seemingly infinite number of secrets happening on-screen as well. However, the biggest of these secrets came to light at the end of Season 7 nearly two years ago, though only a couple of characters learned the truth, along with the audience. Well that finally changed in Sunday’s Season 8 premiere, and Jon Snow has been given information that will change his entire story going forward.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere! Continue reading at your own risk…

As you can probably guess, we’re talking about Jon Snow’s lineage here. The mystery of Jon’s actual parents has been talked about since the beginning of the series. There were several different theories floating around, but the truth was revealed in one of Bran’s visions last season. He learned that Jon was in fact the child of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. Thanks to Sam’s time in the library, we also know that Jon wasn’t a bastard at all, and Rhaegar had been legally married to Lyanna before Jon was born, giving him the strongest claim to the Iron Throne.

Jon was made aware of this fact towards the end of the premiere, and he had quite the mixed reaction. At first, he was angry to learn that the man he thought to be his father, Ned Stark, had lied to him his entire life. That changed when Sam reminded him that, had Ned not lied, Robert Baratheon likely would’ve killed Jon at birth. Jon eventually came around to the idea, and realized that he now had the right to rule over Westeros. Though that’s a complicated issue.

Not only has Jon already bent the knee to Daenerys, but the duo have also become lovers. That’s problematic on two fronts. First and foremost, they now have semi-equal claims to the throne, and plenty of people would much rather see Jon there than Dany. There’s also the fact that, now that the truth is out there, Jon knows Daenerys is actually his aunt. That could take their personal relationship in a much different direction.

So what will Jon ultimately do with this knowledge? We’ll have to wait until next Sunday to find out.

