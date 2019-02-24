‘Game of Thrones’: Arya Stark Might See Her First Dragon in New Footage

HBO revealed just a new snippet of footage for Game of Thrones‘ final season, and it could hint at a milestone for one of the series’ characters.

The footage, which you can check out above, shows a dragon flying over an army of soldiers, immediately followed by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) looking up at something in wonder, as the people behind her also look up and shuffle around. Granted, there’s always the chance that these two shots are from completely different scenes, but for now, they certainly seem to showcase Arya seeing her first dragon.

Seeing as the ensemble of Game of Thrones are expected to largely come together in the final season, as the battle for Westeros reaches its head, it certainly stands to reason that Arya could be crossing paths with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her dragons as they enter Winterfell. After all, the very first footage from the season showed Dany and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) meeting Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) in that same location.

If Arya really is seeing her first dragon in this scene, it could be just the icing on the cake for what’s in store for the character in Game of Thrones‘ final season.

“I ended on the perfect scene,” Williams shared earlier this year. “I was alone –- shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.”

“I got to the end and I didn’t want more,” Williams continued. “I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do. Mainly because there’s just less characters now, so everyone’s got more to do.”

While fans will ultimately have to wait and see exactly what fate Arya has, it sounds like her endgame will be part of a larger – and very emotional – whole.

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, said in a recent interview. “I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones‘. That was really emotional.”

The final season of Game of Thrones will debut on April 14th on HBO.