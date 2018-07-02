‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Promises ‘Bloodier’ Season 8 With ‘More Death’

Game of Thrones fans should be preparing themselves for a bloody final season, at least according to Sansa Stark herself.

Fans of HBO’s popular series Game of Thrones should start gathering tissues and guarding their hearts, because actress Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, has promised that the eighth and final season will not only be bloody, but also have a higher death toll and be more “emotionally torturous” than previous seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can tell you that there’s definitely a coming together of people. Everyone is coming together to fight the impending doom. There’s a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right,” Turner told Gold Derby. “It’s Game of Thrones, so it’s going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before!”

GoT has not shied away from killing characters in the past, and throughout the course of its first six seasons, YouTube channel Leon Andrew Razon Compilations counted and estimated 150,966 on-screen deaths, though those deaths consisted of animal deaths as well as deaths caused by large-scale battles and sieges. According to Newsweek, 71.6 percent of named characters in the first six season of the series died, with 64.7 percent of those deaths being female characters.

Major characters’ fates fared much better in season 7, which saw roughly nine characters die, an entire family perish, the game-changing death of a certain winged creature, and the death of the single landmark creating a barrier for the Night King’s march toward Westeros.

Turner’s statement, however, along with promises from HBO Vice President of Drama Francesca Orsi that characters will die off “one by one” promises that fans should be prepared to see a few of their favorites meet a grisly demise before the series comes to a close.

Fans of the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen should be prepared to bid farewell to the Break of Chains, as according to an algorithm, she is the most likely character to die in the final season, with an 83.77 percent chance of death. The algorithm also spelled a grim ending for the Lannister family, with Jaime Lannister having a 72.91 percent chance of death, Tyrion Lannister having a 70.76 percent chance of death, and Cersei Lannister having a 60.39 percent chance of death.

As for the Stark pack consisting of Sansa, Arya, Bran, and Jon Snow, some fans think that Turner’s new direwolf tattoo with the words “the pack survives” indicates that the group will make it to the end of the season.