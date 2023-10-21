Game of Thrones Spinoff Casting Call May Hint at Sooner Than Expected Production

Ever since the success of Game of Thrones, many spinoff series have been in the works. While some have been scrapped, the first of the bunch, House of the Dragon, has been thriving on HBO. For a while now, there have been talks of a Dunk and Egg series based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas. Previously, the author shared the working title for the series would be called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Yesterday, UK casting director Lucy Bevan took to Twitter to share a casting announcement that indicates they're looking to cast Aegon V Targaryen AKA Egg and Duncan the Tall AKA Dunk for the next Game of Thrones series.

"BOY: Aged 9-10. Physically small, the character is wise beyond his years, confident and witty. He has a neutral English accent, and is white with blue/green eyes and pale skin. Must be under 4'6 (137cm) and at least 9 years old by March 2024 for licensing," the first description reads. "SOLDIER: Aged 18-25. The soldier is very tall and physically strong. He has a humble disposition and is perceptive and thoughtful. Any ethnicity. Must be at least 6'4 (193cm)," the second adds. The post also says production for the series will begin in 2024. You can check out the post below:

**OPEN CASTING CALL** – we're currently searching for two leading roles in an upcoming HBO series. Details on the flyer below. Please share! Thanks so much.#casting #castingcall #opencall #audition pic.twitter.com/gppnlTSEil — Lucy Bevan Casting (@CastingLucy) October 20, 2023

What Is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight About?

You can read a description for the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff here: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros ... a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

When Is House of the Dragon Season 2?

The Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, was one of the only major shows to continue filming during the WGA and SAG strikes, and it recently wrapped production on the second season. The first season came to an end last October, so fans have already been waiting a year for more episodes. According to a recent report from Variety, the show might be returning to HBO next summer.

"HBO is eager to take fans back to Westeros for more backstabbing, incest, and power plays with the second season of House of the Dragon, targeting a summer 2024 premiere," Variety wrote.

House of the Dragon will also be changing up the number of episodes this season. Recently, director Clare Kilner spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and addressed Season 2's eight episodes.

"There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode, and we have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour. Ryan's [Condal] decision was to give it a good opening and a good ending, and they're jam-packed with emotional and visually exciting events," Kilner explained.

Stay tuned for more updates about the various Game of Thrones shows.