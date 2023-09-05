Game of Thrones Author George R.R. Martin Reveals His Pick for Best Series Finale Ever

When you hear "Game of Thrones," you definitely think about the best finale in TV history, right? Us, too. Let's not examine that any further and just accept the premise. Anyway, Song of Ice and Fire creator George R.R. Martin recently shared his personal pick for the best TV series finale ever -- and while it may not be what you're expecting from a genre writer like him, it's certainly one of those episodes that's usually in the discussion when TV writers debate the issue. Martin's vote, he says, is cast for HBO's Six Feet Under.

In the series finale to Six Feet Under -- a dramedy about a family that ran a funeral home -- the series flashed forward, showing us how each of the characters died. (Apparently, Riverdale took notes!) The result was an emotionally gripping episode that allowed fans to feel a wide array of emotions as we saw who did and did not end up with what they deserved in life.

"If I had to pick one episode that was even more perfect than all the others on the list… it would have to be the final episode of Six Feet Under," Martin wrote on his blog. "I liked that series well enough, though I cannot say I loved it as much as I loved Rome or Deadwood or Fargo or a few other shows missing from the list, but that last episode was far and away the best finale in the entire history of television, and I cannot imagine how anyone could possibly do better."

In the post, Martin also praises some other series more generally, singling out episodes of modern classics like The Sopranos and Mad Men as particularly excellent.

Martin still has not completed the book series on which Game of Thrones was based, becoming famously more and more late. He said that in the final seasons of the show, he essentially didn't talk about story with the showrunners, verifying that like The Walking Dead before him, his series would have a much different ending than the massively successful TV adaptation that accompanied it.

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon is streaming on Max, with a second season expected to come along soon. The series has been a cash cow for Warner Bros., but considering the lukewarm reception to the last couple of seasons, HBO has struggled to figure out exactly how much money they wanted to dump into exactly how many spinoffs.