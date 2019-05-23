Jimmy Kimmel Sketch Imagines Game of Thrones Spinoff as “Full House Lannister”

Game of Thrones only wrapped up a matter of days ago, but some fans are eagerly looking forward to whatever the franchise has in store next. With several spinoffs in various stages of development at the network, there’s no telling exactly what stories will be told next — but Jimmy Kimmel Live! has a pretty amusing suggestion. A new sketch from the late-night show imagines one of the show’s spinoffs as Full House Lannister, which is exactly what it sounds like.

The sketch sees Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) dealing with his problems while in the Full House house, with the help of Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) and Danny Tanner (Bob Saget). It plays out in a pretty amusing way, from Jaime offering to help Joey open a particularly tricky jar of pickles, to Joey then advising Jaime to stop sleeping with Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

There is, of course, a bit of irony to this whole sketch, seeing as Jaime and Cersei didn’t survive the events of the season (even though comments from Coster-Waldau seemed to suggest otherwise).

“It was a surprise,” Coster-Waldau said in a previous interview. “God, every time we got a new script I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be the one.’ But no. The Lannister kids made it to the end.”

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’ To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for,” Coster-Waldau added. “It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

With the first Thrones spinoff is expected to be some sort of prequel series set centuries before, recent comments from HBO exec Casey Bloys have hinted that the flagship show’s era won’t be revisited anytime soon.

“I do want this show — this Game of Thrones, Dan and David’s show — to be its own thing. I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it.” Bloys explained. “I want to let it be the artistic piece they’ve got. That’s one of reasons why I’m not trying to do the same show over. George has massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That’s why we’re trying to do things that feel distinct — and to not try and re-do the same show. That’s probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn’t make sense for us.”

