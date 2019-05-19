TV Shows

Game of Thrones Fans Expect Series Finale to Break the Internet

It still is a matter of hours until Game of Thrones officially comes to an end, and it looks like the Internet is already planning accordingly. While quite a lot is still unknown about the episode – even down to its title – an ever-growing number of fans are confident that the finale will probably “break the Internet”.

Given the response to the final batch of episodes thus far, this definitely doesn’t feel impossible, as both the good and the bad of the season has courted quite a lot of attention online. The reaction to the most recent episode, “The Bells”, has brought that to a fever-pitch, with a petition to “remake” the season courting over a million signatures.

So, if you’re among those who are anticipating (or dreading) the discourse that’s to come, you aren’t alone. Here are just a few tweets emotionally preparing for the Game of Thrones finale — and the reaction to it online.

