Game of Thrones Fans Expect Series Finale to Break the Internet

It still is a matter of hours until Game of Thrones officially comes to an end, and it looks like the Internet is already planning accordingly. While quite a lot is still unknown about the episode – even down to its title – an ever-growing number of fans are confident that the finale will probably “break the Internet”.

Given the response to the final batch of episodes thus far, this definitely doesn’t feel impossible, as both the good and the bad of the season has courted quite a lot of attention online. The reaction to the most recent episode, “The Bells”, has brought that to a fever-pitch, with a petition to “remake” the season courting over a million signatures.

So, if you’re among those who are anticipating (or dreading) the discourse that’s to come, you aren’t alone. Here are just a few tweets emotionally preparing for the Game of Thrones finale — and the reaction to it online.

Get Ready

Today is the day the internet breaks with the game of thrones series final airs. Going to be an interesting time. — Brandon Parkhurst (@Renton127) May 19, 2019

*Clap*

So today the world explodes into chaos and internet hate. Welcome to the #GameOfThrones Series Finale. Arm yourselves, for the internet winter is coming. — No One Special (@PandoraNPC) May 19, 2019

It’ll Be a Lot

It Could Happen

Patiently waiting for twitter to crash tonight after the ending of #GameOfThrones #GOTFinale — Roger (@Psolyx) May 19, 2019

This Is Fine

T minus 12 hours til the #GOTFinale and I’m already not handling myself well. pic.twitter.com/JXFrtSIuyU — Leah Wolff (@leahamyy) May 19, 2019

Just a Warning

Hey @Twitter your app might crash tomorrow, #GameofThrones — A pimp named Nesta (@Nesta2035) May 18, 2019

Good Point

Break whatever wild news you want during the #GameOfThronesFinale because nobody will see it! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/boe8gFVIWc — J. Dianne Dotson (@jdiannedotson) May 19, 2019

A Bit of Dread

oh god game of thrones is tonight



RUN SAVE YOURSELVES TWITTER WILL BE HELL TONIGHT — Tcalaquilac (d) (@tcalaquilac) May 19, 2019

You Do You

Thinking about uninstalling Twitter for like a month so I don’t have to read about why you all hated the Game of Thrones finale. — Chalen Chambers (@ChalenChambers) May 19, 2019

#Same