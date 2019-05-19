Game of Thrones Fans Expect Series Finale to Break the Internet

It still is a matter of hours until Game of Thrones officially comes to an end, and it looks like the Internet is already planning accordingly. While quite a lot is still unknown about the episode – even down to its title – an ever-growing number of fans are confident that the finale will probably “break the Internet”.
Given the response to the final batch of episodes thus far, this definitely doesn’t feel impossible, as both the good and the bad of the season has courted quite a lot of attention online. The reaction to the most recent episode, “The Bells”, has brought that to a fever-pitch, with a petition to “remake” the season courting over a million signatures.
Videos by ComicBook.com
So, if you’re among those who are anticipating (or dreading) the discourse that’s to come, you aren’t alone. Here are just a few tweets emotionally preparing for the Game of Thrones finale — and the reaction to it online.
Get Ready
Today is the day the internet breaks with the game of thrones series final airs. Going to be an interesting time.— Brandon Parkhurst (@Renton127) May 19, 2019
*Clap*
So today the world explodes into chaos and internet hate. Welcome to the #GameOfThrones Series Finale. Arm yourselves, for the internet winter is coming.— No One Special (@PandoraNPC) May 19, 2019
It’ll Be a Lot
Can’t wait to watch the internet burndown after tonight’s episode of #Gameofthrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/FQSEUopBHY— Duffee (@DuffeeTGE) May 19, 2019
It Could Happen
Patiently waiting for twitter to crash tonight after the ending of #GameOfThrones #GOTFinale— Roger (@Psolyx) May 19, 2019
This Is Fine
T minus 12 hours til the #GOTFinale and I’m already not handling myself well. pic.twitter.com/JXFrtSIuyU— Leah Wolff (@leahamyy) May 19, 2019
Just a Warning
Hey @Twitter your app might crash tomorrow, #GameofThrones— A pimp named Nesta (@Nesta2035) May 18, 2019
Good Point
Break whatever wild news you want during the #GameOfThronesFinale because nobody will see it! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/boe8gFVIWc— J. Dianne Dotson (@jdiannedotson) May 19, 2019
A Bit of Dread
oh god game of thrones is tonight— Tcalaquilac (d) (@tcalaquilac) May 19, 2019
RUN SAVE YOURSELVES TWITTER WILL BE HELL TONIGHT
You Do You
Thinking about uninstalling Twitter for like a month so I don’t have to read about why you all hated the Game of Thrones finale.— Chalen Chambers (@ChalenChambers) May 19, 2019
#Same
#gameofthronesfinale— abas (@norrasthlm) May 19, 2019
”are you sad that game of thrones is ending tonight?”
me: pic.twitter.com/fqBggUUFAK