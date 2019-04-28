Game of Thrones Star Warns of Bigger Threat Than the Army of the Dead

Te final season of Game of Thrones has brought together a lot of fan favorite characters, all converging on Winterfell in hopes of being able to stop the Army of the Dead that’s marching on Westeros. But with Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Brienne of Tarth, Theon Greyjoy, and so many more all gathered in the same place, their enemies have an opportunity to attack and wipe out all of their enemies.

Varys actor Conleth Hill opened up about this upcoming episode, when the Night King’s forces will finally clash with the united armies of Westeros, and warned fans of an even bigger threat than the White Walkers. And it’s one that’s been brewing under their noses this entire time; Cersei Lannister.

“There’s no talking to her… she’s the biggest threat to stability,” Hill told TV Line. “Even at the end of [Season] 7, there seems to be a coming together of everyone but her.”

Hill pointed out the fact that everyone decided to send their armies north to Winterfell to take a united stand against the White Walkers. But Cersei and her new betrothed Euron Greyjoy decide to recruit the Golden Company, an army of mercenaries, and they might just ruin everything in the battle against the dead.

Hill admitted that Varys is “frightened of her,” adding that “he’s aware of how dangerous she is, and how bad she is.”

But even if Cersei does sit on the Iron Throne beyond the battle with the Targaryens, the Starks, AND the Night King’s army, she’ll still have to contend with her brother Jaime Lannister. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau spoke with Mashable about his character, wondering if he would be able to kill his sister if it came down to it.

“I mean I don’t think he — I’m just saying it’s a valid theory. I can see it makes sense, it has a beautiful —it’s a nice circle [that] they are born together in the womb and then he kills her at the end…It makes sense,” Coster-Waldau said. “You could say that could — that the motivation for doing that would be the same for killing Cersei, but I haven’t seen anything yet before Season 7 that would make me believe that he was capable of doing that.”

We’ll find out how it all pans out as the final season of Game of Thrones continues on HBO TV.

