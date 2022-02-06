Game of Thrones Studio Tour Is Now Open

Game of Thrones fans can now get even closer to the Seven Kingdoms than ever before. The Game of Thrones Studio Tour has officially opened in Northern Ireland with series stars Isaac Hempstead Wright, Kristian Nairn, and Nathalie Emmanuel on hand to officially open the tour for fans. The tour is located at one of the series’ original filming locations, Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland and lets fans step inside iconic locations like the Great Hall at Winterfell, see Daenerys Targaryen’s Dragonstone throne, delve into props, weaponry, and effects from the series, and so much more. The tour officially opened on February 4th.

“What an incredibly honor to be opening the doors today to the first-ever Game of Thrones Studio Tour,” Julian Moon, Head of EMEA Warner Bros. Consumer Products said in a statement. “This marks a first for Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to launch a world-class attraction in Northern Ireland where fans can explore, up close and personal, a vast array of authentic sets, as well as a comprehensive collection of costumes, props, set pieces, and so much more. We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with Linen Mill Studios who have helped bring this concept to life with the attention to detail, along with the scale and depth of production that makes this experience so special and worthwhile. We are proud to be part of the legacy of the beloved Game of Thrones franchise and we can’t wait for fans around the globe to step inside and immerse themselves in all corners of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“February 4th truly represents a new and hugely exciting chapter in the Game of Thrones story. Here at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, after many years of planning, design, and construction, we are thrilled to finally open our doors to guests and allow them to get closer to the Seven Kingdoms than ever before at the world’s first and only Game of Thrones Studio Tour,” Andrew Web and David Browne, executive directors at Linen Mill Studio said. “Housed at one of the original filming studios, this incredible and unique experience brings the making of Game of Thrones to life through a vast array of authentic sets, props and costumes, together with immersive interactives and exclusive behind the scenes content. On behalf of all those who have contributed to creating Game of Thrones Studio Tour and the dedicated team at Linen Mill Studios in bringing the experience to life, we are proud to be part of an ongoing legacy of Game of Thrones that will delight current and future fans of the show, as well as those interested in the artistry that goes into making an iconic production.”

Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons on HBO between 2011 and 2019 with a total of 73 episodes. While the series’ finale remains disappointing for many fans, Game of Thrones continues to be a fan-favorite series and there’s even a prequel series, House of the Dragon, set to debut sometime in 2022.