WWE’s CM Punk Finally Reveals the Favor, but Did it Live Up to the Hype?

WWE fans have been waiting to find out what CM Punk’s big favor is for months now, and it was finally time to reveal the truth on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. After telling Paul Heyman that he wanted Roman Reigns there to find out what the favor was, Reigns finally showed up to the ring, joined soon by Seth Rollins, who just wanted to watch the show. Punk finally came out and revealed that the favor had to do with his best friend, as he wanted Heyman to be in his corner at WrestleMania and not in Reigns, and while Reigns balked, Heyman couldn’t turn Punk down, and it has now turned everything in Reigns’ world upside down. You can watch the full segment in the video below.

Punk first told a story about when he first saw Heyman put himself on the line for him, saying no to those who wanted Punk fired. Punk remembered when he told Heyman that when he main-evented WrestleMania, it was always going to be both of them, not just one of them.

Punk then told Reigns, “I’m going to force you to deal with us, because at WrestleMania, in the main event, in my corner, your Wiseman, my best friend, Paul Heyman.”

Reigns was shocked and trying to process, saying, “That’s the favor? (Laughs), You understand he loves me right? He needs me. I saved him. Even if I let him, he wouldn’t (laughs).” Reigns then turned to Heyman and said, “Let this desperate fool down easy will ya.”

Heyman didn’t answer, and Reigns was surprised. That surprise turned to annoyance as Heyman got more emotional, and then Reigns asked, “Are you crying? You better wipe them up and tell him no.” Heyman then hesitated again, and Reigns got angrier, saying, “I took you in. I made you relevant. Tell him no!”

Reigns was getting supremely angry at this point while Punk was smiling. “I’m going to give you one more opportunity. Tell him no,” Reigns told Heyman, but Heyman said, “No my Tribal Chief I can’t do that.”

Rollins was clapping and having a field day while Reigns got in Heyman’s face, and Heyman was pleading with Reigns. Punk then attacked Reigns and hit him with the GTS, knocking him out as Rollins looked on at Punk. Heyman was losing it as Reigns was on the mat, and Rollins couldn’t stop smiling as he left the ring.

It’s worth noting that at Heyman’s Hall of Fame induction, Reigns said that if there was no Wiseman with him, that would be the end of the Tribal Chief. Reigns is certainly angry at Heyman right now, and if Heyman does indeed stand in Punk’s corner at WrestleMania during their Triple Threat, we could be seeing the end of that dynasty run with the two of them shortly afterward.

