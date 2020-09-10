Game Of Thrones Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Diana Rigg

Thursday morning arrived with some sad news, as it was announced that famed actress Dame Diana Rigg died at the age of 82. Rigg has been the star of screens both big and small for decades, capturing the hearts of viewers in England and around the world. She was well-known for her starring turn in the British TV series The Avengers, appearing in 51 total episodes across four years. She also appeared in the James Bond Film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, opposite George Lazenby. In recent years, however, Rigg was known to many around the world as the wise and cunning Olenna Tyrell on Game of Thrones.

Lady Tyrell was one of the most cunning characters on Game of Thrones, and she delivered some of the show's best one-liners. Her final words, "I want her to know it was me," still ring in the ears of fans. Already a star, Rigg delivered one of her most memorable performances in the popular HBO series, and earning herself four Emmy nominations for her efforts.

After the news of Rigg's death broke, several of her Game of Thrones co-stars took to social media to offer their condolences and pay tribute to the late actress. They weren't the only ones, either. Many celebrities, fans, and friends posted touching messages following the announcement.

You can take a look at what the Game of Thrones folks had to say about Diana Rigg below.