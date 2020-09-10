Game Of Thrones Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Diana Rigg
Thursday morning arrived with some sad news, as it was announced that famed actress Dame Diana Rigg died at the age of 82. Rigg has been the star of screens both big and small for decades, capturing the hearts of viewers in England and around the world. She was well-known for her starring turn in the British TV series The Avengers, appearing in 51 total episodes across four years. She also appeared in the James Bond Film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, opposite George Lazenby. In recent years, however, Rigg was known to many around the world as the wise and cunning Olenna Tyrell on Game of Thrones.
Lady Tyrell was one of the most cunning characters on Game of Thrones, and she delivered some of the show's best one-liners. Her final words, "I want her to know it was me," still ring in the ears of fans. Already a star, Rigg delivered one of her most memorable performances in the popular HBO series, and earning herself four Emmy nominations for her efforts.
After the news of Rigg's death broke, several of her Game of Thrones co-stars took to social media to offer their condolences and pay tribute to the late actress. They weren't the only ones, either. Many celebrities, fans, and friends posted touching messages following the announcement.
You can take a look at what the Game of Thrones folks had to say about Diana Rigg below.
Game of Thrones
Be a dragon.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 10, 2020
The realm will always remember Diana Rigg.
Pedro Pascal
The true queen of Westeros. #DianaRigg https://t.co/ILhJVmYGY2— Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) September 10, 2020
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Dame Diana Rigg . She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit. An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace https://t.co/BC4annah1H— Nikolaj CosterWaldau (@nikolajcw) September 10, 2020
Mark Gatiss
It was my great joy and privilege to have known Diana Rigg. From three slightly hysterical months at the Old Vic in ‘All About Mother’ to writing The Crimson Horror for Diana and her wonderful daughter Rachael. Flinty, fearless, fabulous. There will never be another. RIP pic.twitter.com/2EGc4MVx0S— Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) September 10, 2020
John Bradley
Diana Rigg was just wonderful. But you all knew that already. Everybody did. Very sad news. #dianarigg— John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) September 10, 2020
Bryan Cogman
Diana. Words in a tweet can’t possibly express what an incredible honor it was to write for her, work with her on set, and get to know her. Got lots of juicy showbiz stories out of her - everything from Sondheim to George Lazenby to Kermit the Frog... (thread) pic.twitter.com/IiQ5rA1Odi— Bryan Cogman (@cogman_bryan) September 10, 2020
007
"We are very sad to hear of the passing of Dame Diana Rigg, the legendary stage and screen actress who was much beloved by Bond fans for her memorable performance as Tracy di Vicenzo in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the only woman to have married James Bond." pic.twitter.com/nqQCSg35oM— James Bond (@007) September 10, 2020
Edgar Wright
What to say about Diana Rigg? I could talk about her incredible career, but for now I'll just say as a lifelong fan, it was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film. She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery & funny. Miss you already Dame D. pic.twitter.com/3crtUsJhla— edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 10, 2020