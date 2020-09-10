Diana Rigg, Game Of Thrones And James Bond Actress, Dies At 82

✖

Actress Diana Rigg, who is known for roles in franchises like Game of Thrones, James Bond, and The Avengers, has died at the age of 82. We're not sure the cause of death yet, but our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time. Rigg brought characters like Olenna Tyrell (Game of Thrones), Tracy Di Vicenzo (On Her Majesty's Secret Service), and Emma Peel (The Avengers) to life on the big and small screen, and she will be greatly missed. Rigg was nominated for an Emmy several times for her work in these projects, including three different times for the role of Olenna in 2013, 2014, and 2015, but she was also nominated for her turn as Peel.

Rigg was nominated for an Emmy in 1967 and 1968 for the role of Emma Peel in The Avengers, a show that she was featured in from 1965 to 1968. She would later win a Bafta Award and would share that Award with Linda Thorson, Honor Blackman, and Joanna Lumley, who all had been featured as the partner of Patrick Macnee's John Steed in the series.

Rigg would be nominated for an Emmy again in 1975 for her role in the project In This House of Brede, and again in 2002 for Victoria & Albert, and she would ultimately take home an Emmy for her role as Mrs. Danvers in 1997's Rebecca. She would also appear on Broadway in a number of projects, including Abelard and Heloise, The Misanthrope, and Medea in 1994, which she would win a Tony Award for.

Recent projects included Victoria, All Creatures Great and Small, and The Snail and the Whale. She also had two projects in development including Last Night in Soho and Black Narcissus.

Rigg is survived by her daughter Rachael Stirling, and our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.