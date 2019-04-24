Game of Thrones White Walker Arrival is a Throwback

The latest episode of Game of Thrones, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” saw Westeros’ beloved characters spending what could be their last night alive tying up loose ends, making declarations, and trying things they’ve never done before. The Night King and his army of the dead are coming, and everyone in Winterfell knows it. During the episode, there was a throwback to earlier seasons that you might have missed. We’ve learned in past episodes of the series that the Night’s Watch assigns meaning to their horn signals. One blast means a Night’s Watch rider is returning, two blasts indicates wildlings (they prefer “free folk”) are approaching, and three signals means the dastardly White Walkers are near. According to Polygon, Winterfell must have adapted these rules, because they were used twice during the episode.

The horns were first heard when Dolorous Edd (Ben Crompton), Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) arrived at Winterfell. If you were paying close attention, you would have heard one horn in honor of the allies approaching. Then, at the end of the episode, three blasts can be heard to signify the arrival of the army of the dead. That can only mean one thing: the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell is upon us.

While plot details surrounding the highly-anticipated fight between the living and dead are scarce, we finally learned this week what the Night King really wants. During the episode, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) revealed that the Night King is after an endless night, which means he needs to kill Bran/The Three-Eyed Raven in order to erase his living memory of the world.

There has also been some extreme hints from the cast that it’s going to be the most intense and gruesome battle we’ve seen on the show.

“It’s brutal,” Peter Dinklage, who stars in the series as Tyrion Lannister, explained in a previous interview. “It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

